美企337調查劍指半導體 華碩宏碁微星在列

中國貿易救濟資訊網21日公布，美國企業Tela Innovations, Inc.在12月18日根據「美國1930年關稅法」第337節規定向美國際貿易委員會提出申請，主張對美出口、在美進口及銷售的特定半導體及其下游產品（Integrated Circuits and Products Containing the Same）侵犯了其專利權。

報導稱，遭申請337調查的企業中，包括宏碁集團（Acer）、宏碁美國公司（Acer America Corporation, San Jose, CA）、華碩電腦股份有限公司（ASUSTek Computer Inc.）、華碩電腦國際公司（Asus Computer International, Fairmont, CA）。

另有英特爾公司（Intel Corporation, Santa Clara, CA）、聯想集團公司（Lenovo Group Ltd., China）、聯想（美國）公司（Lenovo （United States）Inc.）、微星科技股份有限公司（Micro-Star International Co., Ltd.）、微星科技美國公司（MSI Computer Corp., City of Industry, CA.）等多列名被告。