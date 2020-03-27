佛系防疫之下 英相強生確診新冠肺炎 中央社 2020.03.27 圖／美聯社 分享 FacebookLINETelegram列印 英國廣播公司（BBC）報導，英國首相強生（Boris Johnson）確診感染新冠肺炎。 報導表示，唐寧街一名發言人表示，強生對新冠肺炎呈陽性反應，他的症狀輕微，在隔離期間將繼續領導政府應對新冠肺炎。 Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri— Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020 延伸閱讀 英國佛系抗疫拚「群體免疫」 專家說話了 英國抗疫 號召逾6萬退休醫護重出江湖 新冠新增死亡震央區：紐約、英國、義大利 強生放狠話 英國全境封鎖三周 🎯加入工商時報Telegram頻道 📱精選新聞不漏接! https://t.me/ctee_telegram 英國強生新冠肺炎佛系防疫