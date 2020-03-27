佛系防疫之下 英相強生確診新冠肺炎

圖／美聯社

英國廣播公司（BBC）報導，英國首相強生（Boris Johnson）確診感染新冠肺炎。

報導表示，唐寧街一名發言人表示，強生對新冠肺炎呈陽性反應，他的症狀輕微，在隔離期間將繼續領導政府應對新冠肺炎。

延伸閱讀

英國佛系抗疫拚「群體免疫」 專家說話了

英國抗疫 號召逾6萬退休醫護重出江湖

新冠新增死亡震央區：紐約、英國、義大利

強生放狠話 英國全境封鎖三周

🎯加入工商時報Telegram頻道 📱精選新聞不漏接! https://t.me/ctee_telegram

中央社
你可能還喜歡

燦坤集團棄守旅遊業！不要燦星旅股權了

東京封城？ 安倍：將重創日本經濟

郭明錤點名祥碩 未來2至3年成長動能強勁

香港增65人確診 創單日新高