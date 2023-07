2023 AREA頒115個永續獎 台灣又是最大贏家

ORGANIZATION WINNING CSR PROGRAM COUNTRY

ADATA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD ADATA IS LEADING A GREEN AND GREATER FUTURE TAIWAN

ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES (SINGAPORE) PTE LTD AMD LEARNING LAB: STEM COURSES FOR THE NEXT GENERATION OF ENGINEERS SINGAPORE

APEX CIRCUIT (THAILAND) CO., LTD. GLA-KUEN-TIN PROJECT THAILAND

BAI MAI PUN SUK FOUNDATION BAI MAI PUN SUK EDUCATION AND ENVIRONMENTAL INITIATIVES THAILAND

BANK OF TAIWAN CARE TRUST PROMOTING PLANS FOR THE DISADVANTAGED TAIWAN

BDO UNIBANK FINANCIAL EDUCATION PROGRAM FOR FISHERFOLK IN THE PHILIPPINES PHILIPPINES

CATHAY UNITED BANK CO LTD. ELEVATED TREE PROGRAM TAIWAN

CENTRAL RETAIL CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED JING JAI FARMERS’ MARKET THAILAND

CK POWER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED HINGHOI: RENEWABLE ENERGY FOR SUSTAINABLE COMMUNITY THAILAND

CORETRONIC CORPORATION LIGHT PIONEER TAIWAN

EXCELLENCE OPTOELECTRONICS INC. CROSS-ENTERPRISE SERIES OF CHARITY NETWORKING EVENTS: UNITY FOR A BETTER SOCIETY TAIWAN

FAR EASTERN BIG CITY SHOPPING MALLS CO., LTD. BIG CITY CHILDREN AND YOUTHS EDUCATION PROGRAM TAIWAN

FARGLORY LIFE INSURANCE CO.,LTD. OWL CONSERVATION PROGRAMME: [ONE FOR THE ALL] ENVIRONMENTAL AND ECOLOGICAL RESTORATION TAIWAN

FUBON LIFE INSURANCE CO., LTD. RIVER WASTE RAPID SCREENING SURVEY PROGRAM TAIWAN

GOVERNMENT SAVINGS BANK HOLISTIC AREA-BASED DEVELOPMENT THAILAND

INSULAR FOUNDATION, INC. INLIFE RACE FOR THE EXTRA MILE PHILIPPINES

LONGCHEN PAPER & PACKAGING CO., LTD. LONGCHEN P&P REVERSES RURAL POVERTY WITH EDUCATION TAIWAN

MIKOBEAUTE INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD. HAPPY PENGHU PUBLIC WELFARE PROJECT TAIWAN

MOMO.COM INC. MOMO ONLINE CHARITY SHOPPING CART TAIWAN

NU SKIN SOUTHEAST ASIA AND PACIFIC MAKING AN IMPACT BY BEING A FORCE FOR GOOD SINGAPORE

PACIFIC SOGO DEPARTMENT STORES CO., LTD. BUILDING A PHILANTHROPIC ECOSYSTEM IN THE SHINING DECADE. TAIWAN

PERTAMINA PATRA NIAGA DPPU SEPINGGAN YUK KAWAL IKN (LET’S ALL JOIN IN REAL COLLABORATION) INDONESIA

PORT AUTHORITY OF THAILAND “PEOPLE…SAVING WATER, SAVING LAND” PROJECT THAILAND

PRESIDENT CHAIN STORE CORP. PCSC ENCOURAGES READING AND SUSTAINABLE EDUCATION TAIWAN

PROVINCIAL ELECTRICITY AUTHORITY THE SUSTAINABILITY CLEAN ENERGY FOR THE REMOTE COMMUNITIES PROJECT THAILAND

PT BADAK NGL COMMUNITY-BASED WASTE MANAGEMENT INVESTMENT INDONESIA

PT PERTAMINA GAS OPERATION KALIMANTAN AREA TAMAN SIDRAP INDONESIA

PT PERTAMINA PATRA NIAGA FUEL TERMINAL REWULU THE JOPER CHICKEN CULTIVATION PROGRAM INDONESIA

PT PLN NUSANTARA POWER UP MUARA KARANG “DENTING NUSANTARA” – STUNTING DETECTION AND INTERVENTION REAP SMILES FOR TODDLERS AND FAMILIES INDONESIA

PT PUPUK KALIMANTAN TIMUR INNOVATION IN CRAB SHELL WASTE PROCESSING INTO LIQUID CHITOSAN FERTILIZER INDONESIA

PT PUPUK KUJANG KAMPUNG NANASKU INDONESIA

PT PUPUK SRIWIDJAJA PALEMBANG HEALTHY & PROSPEROUS IN KEMARO ISLAND INDONESIA

S&P SYNDICATE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED S&P VALUE FOR A BETTER COMMUNITY THAILAND

SHIN KONG LIFE INSURANCE CO., LTD. SHIN KONG SUSTAINABLE LIFESTYLE – FROM FARM TO TABLE TAIWAN

SINOPAC HOLDINGS LET’S GO TO THE THEATER TAIWAN

TAIWAN LIFE INSURANCE CO.,LTD GRANDPARENTS PLAYING BASEBALL, HOME RUN FOR HEALTH TAIWAN

TAIWAN POWER COMPANY GOLD FESTIVAL AND SUSTAINABLE LOCAL REVITALIZATION TAIWAN

TAU CORPORATION NEGAI NO KURUMA – VOLUNTEER OUTING ASSISTANCE JAPAN

UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP. THE HOPE OF UNIMICRON AND TAIPEI PRISON-WASTE WOOD PALLET TAIWAN