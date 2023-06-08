Google舉行年度大會！學商業邀請函怎麼寫

Subject: Be Part of the Future: Exclusive AI Product Launch Invitation



Dear Innovator,



You’re invited to join us on February 29th at 2:00 PM EST for the grand reveal of our groundbreaking AI Generative Software. Experience firsthand how this transformative technology is set to revolutionize content creation.



Dive into live demonstrations, engage with our experts, and explore the possibilities this tool opens for your workflow. Don’t miss this exclusive opportunity to step into the future of automated content generation.



To secure your virtual seat, please RSVP by February 22nd.



We look forward to welcoming you at this pivotal event.



Best,

John Doe

Chief Innovation Officer, YourCompany

Contact: johndoe@yourcompany.com | (123) 456-7890

product launch產品發佈

產品「發佈」的說法與火箭「發射」的用法相同，都是用launch。

Our marketing team is preparing an aggressive campaign for the product launch next month.

（我們的行銷團隊正在為下個月的產品發佈活動準備一場積極的宣傳活動。）

The successful product launch led to a significant increase in the company’s market share.

（成功的產品發佈將會促成公司市佔率有顯著地提升。）

grand reveal重大揭露

動詞reveal是「揭露」的意思，通常為了強調揭露訊息的重要性，會加上形容詞grand「雄偉的」來加強語氣。

We’re excited for the grand reveal of our latest line of eco-friendly products.

（我們很興奮能介紹最新的環保產品線。）

The artist has been working tirelessly on a new collection for the grand reveal at the gallery next month.

（那位藝術家不眠不休地為下個月畫廊的大展覽創作新作品。

groundbreaking劃時代的

groundbreaking直譯為「把地板給打破」，意思是「突破了當下的限制與框架」，所以指的就是「劃時代的、開創性的（重大創新或是發現）」。

Our research team has made a groundbreaking discovery that could potentially cure the disease.

（我們的研究團隊取得了突破性的發現，有望治愈這種疾病。）

This groundbreaking legislation will fundamentally change the way we approach renewable energy.

（這項劃時代的立法將改變我們對可再生能源的處理方式。）

transformative technology變革性的技術

transform是從改變的字根「trans- 」加上型態form構成，transformative則是「（帶來）變革性」的意思。

The introduction of transformative technology, such as blockchain, has the potential to reshape industries.

（引入如區塊鏈等變革性技術有可能重塑整個行業。）

Our company is committed to developing transformative technology that can make a significant impact on people’s lives.

（我們公司致力於開發能對人們生活產生重大影響的變革性技術。）

firsthand親身經歷

中文的first hand「第一手」資訊的概念就是出自於此，表示親身經歷的意思。

During our company visit, we had the opportunity to see the manufacturing process firsthand.

（在我們公司參訪期間，我們有機會親眼目睹製造過程。）

The CEO likes to get firsthand feedback from customers to better understand their needs and experiences.

（CEO喜歡直接從客戶那裡獲取反饋，以更好地理解他們的需求和經驗。）

revolutionize革命性的

revolve解釋為「轉動」，並延伸出「變革」的意思，名詞為revolution「革命」，商場上也常用形容詞revolutionary「革命性的」。

The new software presents the potential to revolutionize the way we handle data management.

（新軟體具有徹底改變我們處理數據管理方式的潛力。）

This novel manufacturing process has the potential to revolutionize the industry.

（這種新穎的製造過程有可能使整個行業產生革命性的變化。）

dive into深入探討

dive這個字是「潛水」的意思，所以若是針對任何的議題或是機會直接潛入，那就成了「深入探討」的意思。

We’ll dive into the details of the project in our meeting tomorrow.

（我們將在明天的會議中深入探討項目的細節。）

I can’t wait to dive into this new book over the weekend.

（我迫不及待想要在週末深入研讀這本新書。）

engage參與

engage的核心意思是「獲取他人的注意力」，所以也可以用於「與敵軍交戰」與「訂婚」。

We aim to engage our audience through interactive content and meaningful discussions.

（我們的目標是通過互動內容和有意義的討論來吸引我們的觀眾。）

It’s important to engage employees in the decision-making process to foster a sense of ownership and commitment.

（讓員工參與決策過程以培養他們的當責精神和承諾感非常重要。）

exclusive獨家的

exclusive來自於動詞exclude「排除」，當這件事情排除了其他人，那當然就變成「獨家」了。

We have an exclusive interview with the CEO discussing the company’s plans for the next fiscal year.

（我們將獨家專訪CEO，討論公司下一財務年度的計劃。）

virtual虛擬的

在疫情之後絕大部分的會議都已經改成線上進行，實體會議是Face-to-face，虛擬會議除了線上online的用法，就會以virtual來形容。

Given the current circumstances, we have decided to host a virtual meeting instead of an in-person one.

（鑑於當前情況，我們決定舉行一場虛擬會議，而非親身參與。）

Our team has been working remotely and maintaining productivity through virtual collaboration tools.

（我們的團隊一直在遠程工作，並通過虛擬協作工具保持生產力。）

【TOEIC模擬試題】

1. Cryptocurrencies, a _______ technology, are changing the way we think about finance.

(a) transformative

(b) transforming

(c) transformed

(d) transformation

2. The manager likes to get _______ feedback from the team to ensure everyone is on the same page.

(a) handover

(b) hands-on

(c) hand-in-hand

(d) firsthand

3. The merger was a _______ event in the company’s history as it led to significant growth and expansion.

(a) pivotal

(b) pitted

(c) pivoting

(d) pitiful

解析:

1. 正解為(A)。句意為「加密貨幣是變革性的技術，正在改變我們對於金融的想像。」空格要用形容詞形容名詞，因此要選擇有形容詞字根「-tive」的選項，故故(A)為正確答案。(C)的過去分詞雖然也可作為形容詞使用，但是語意不合，意思是「已轉換的技術」。

2. 正解為(D)。句意為「該經理喜歡從團隊中獲得第一手的回饋來確保大家的認知一致。」(A)遞交，(B)實作，(C)攜手，(D)第一手、親自。依據題意，只有(D)符合語意，故為正解。

3. 正解為(A)。句意為「該併購是該司歷史上的關鍵事件，創造了後續的顯著成長與擴張。」空格後方的event為名詞，前方需用形容詞，pivoting雖然也是分詞，但表示進行中，與歷史語意明顯不合。故(A)為正解。

文／李海碩

