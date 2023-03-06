景氣露曙光？學繁榮興盛英文怎麼說

如何形容景氣

要形容景氣繁榮、生意好，可以用動詞prosper或同義字bloom、thrive、flourish來表達，都是代表「繁榮、蓬勃發展」的意思。不同詞性的prosper還有prosperous (a)「繁榮的，興盛的」、prosperity (n)「繁榮，興盛」。

根據《天下雜誌》先前主題「半導體盛世企業100強」，報導標題為The “Prosperous 100” leading Taiwan’s semiconductor industry into a decade of success.「半導體盛世企業100強帶領台灣半導體產業邁向十年盛事。」文中也提及：

The semiconductor industry is looking at a decade of prosperity.

（半導體產業看向十年盛事。）

The semiconductor industry is prospering/booming/thriving/flourishing .

（半導體產業正蓬勃發展。）

在經濟蓬勃發展（economic boom）後，如果成長減緩，甚至停滯，可以用形容詞stagnant「停滯的」來說明，名詞stagnation則表示「景氣蕭條」。或者也可以用grind/come to a halt/stop表示「（某事物）停止」。

The economy grinds to a halt .

（經濟陷入停滯。）

如果經濟開始衰退了，可以用recession、downturn表示「景氣衰退、低迷」。《經濟學人》在今年一月的文章標題，就用多個負面字詞來形容全球景氣，講述因地緣政治動盪、能源危機、大經濟環境不穩定，導致國際景氣衰退無法避免。

The looming global recession? Economic turmoil and instability beckon .

（全球景氣衰退逼近？經濟動盪和不穩定正要發生。)

動詞loom表示「（不好的事物）逼近」，因此recession looms代表「景氣衰退即將到來」。而loom的形容詞為looming，常見描述有the looming crisis（迫在眉睫的危機）。

名詞turmoil「動亂」的同義詞還有instability「不穩定」，反義詞為stability「穩定」，形容詞則是stable「穩定的」。

A Forbes article provides investors with ways to be confident when the stock market is in turmoil .

（一篇富比世的文章提供投資者在股市動盪時期保持樂觀的方法。）

動詞beckon指的是「（事情）有可能發生」。

When economic stagnation occurs, the prospect of an increasing unemployment rate beckons .

（當經濟停滯時，失業率很可能會增加。）

若景氣歹歹，可以用depression「蕭條」或economic slump「經濟部景氣」來表達百業蕭條。歷史上有名的經濟大蕭條時期，就是The Great Depression，要注意的是，因為當作專有名詞，首字要大寫。

slump「不景氣」就很適合用來形容受疫情影響甚鉅的航空業，且slump當動詞表示「大幅下降」之意。

COVID-19 caused the demand of air travel to slump/plunge/plummet .

（新冠肺炎造成乘機需求急遽下降。）

The airline industry has been in a slump , but is expecting a bounce back within two years.

（航空產業處在蕭條期，但預計兩年內景氣會復甦。）

商機、旺季怎麼說

隨著疫情趨於平穩，零售業與餐飲業景氣露出曙光，耶誕、跨年商機也帶動成長，兩種產業的總體營業額，均於去年12月創下近三年單月新高。商機、營業額、創新高的英文說法如下。

business opportunity是「商機」的意思，形容某人很有生意頭腦也可以用spot a business opportunity「嗅到商機」來形容。

Sam turned his interests in music into business opportunities , from which he made a fortune.

（Sam把他對音樂的興趣變成商機，也從中賺了一大筆錢。）

商業上的「營業額、收入」可以稱為revenue、turnover，revenue在此時要以複數形態為主。

The retail company’s annual revenues/turnover went up by a quarter.

（這間零售公司的年營業額增加了25%。）

要說明營收「創下新高」時可以說reach a record high，或是break a/the record「創下紀錄／打破紀錄」，若要用形容詞來描述，則可說record-breaking「破紀錄的」。

要說明某個景點的淡旺季，可以用peak season「旺季」與low season「淡季」來形容，例如寒暑假是旅遊旺季，除了用peak season，同義字還有holiday season、tourist season、high season，而「淡季」也可用off(-)season描述。甚至描述蔬果當季（in season）和非當季（out of season）的片語也能表示旺季和淡季。

Fruits are usually cheaper in season.

（當季水果通常較便宜。）

Hotels are less expensive out of season/during the off-season .

（飯店在淡季時比較沒那麼貴。）

【多益模擬試題】

1. Despite the inflation and economic instability, the catering industry ushered in the new year with ____ revenues.

(A) record-breaking (B) record-broken (C) breaking-record (D) broken-record



2. The hospitality industry is _______ since the number of foreign tourists is increasing with steady easing of COVID-19 measures.

(A) looming (B) booming (C) slumping (D) stagnating

解析：

1. 正解為(A)。句意為「儘管通貨膨脹和經濟不穩定，餐飲業以破紀錄的營收迎接新的一年。」本題測驗考生對於複合形容詞的掌握。複合形容詞的動詞變化要擺在最後，主動使用現在分詞，被動則用過去分詞。record-breaking形容revenues，可以把想成revenues that broke the record，得知broke是主動動作，故(A)為正確答案。

2. 正解為(B)。句意為「餐旅業正蓬勃發展，因為隨著疫情管控措施鬆綁，外國遊客的數量增加中。」本題測驗考生文意與單字的掌握。四個選項皆是動詞。(A)逼近，(B)興盛，(C)衰退，(D)停滯。根據題意，外籍旅客增加和餐旅業發展呈正向關係，故(B)為正確答案。

文／陳涵瑋

