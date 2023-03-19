老闆叫你clear your desk不是嫌你的桌子太亂

Ben 遇見同事 Jane 一臉凝重站在桌子前面，不知發生了什麼事，他小小聲問旁邊的外籍同事怎麼了。

同事說：”She was told to clear her desk.”

Clear her desk? Jane 的桌子老是亂七八糟，終於有人告訴她，該清一清桌子了，但這也沒有什麼大不了，Jane 的臉色為什麼這麼臭呢？

原來有人請你 clear your desk，可不是要你清桌子，是誰聽了都要臭臉的一句話。

• She was told to clear her desk.

（Ｘ）她被叫去清桌子。

（Ｏ）她被解僱了。

Clear one’s desk 字面意思是「把桌子收乾淨」，而在辦公室有人叫你清桌子，是叫你走人。來看一個例子：

That underperforming employee was asked to clear his desk and leave the building.

那位表現不佳的員工被解僱了且被要求離開辦公大樓。

有一個和 clear one’s desk 很像的片語是 “clear the decks”，desk 是桌子，deck 是甲板，發音很像，但意思完全不同。

• Clear the decks

（Ｘ）清理甲板。

（Ｏ）準備行動。

Clear the decks 把甲板上的東西收拾好，指「清除障礙準備行動」。本來是指船上的事，現在也應用在日常生活：

Let’s clear the decks and then we can start cooking dinner. 我們先收拾一下，然後開始做飯。

再來多看幾個clear這個字的用法和誤區。

1. Clear = 清楚、澄清

Clear 有「清楚」的意思。它有動詞用法，例如：

Can you clear this matter up for me? 你能把這件事解釋淸楚嗎？

既是澄清，就有消除誤解的意味，有一個片語，叫做 clear the air：

They held a meeting to clear the air.

（Ｘ）他們開會討論把空氣弄乾淨。

（Ｏ）他們召開了一次會議來消除誤解。

在這裡，air 引申表示為「氣氛、氛圍」。

天氣轉晴也可以用 clear。

It’s cloudy now, but it’s clearing up gradually. 現在天陰陰的，但逐漸轉晴了。

2. Clear = 遠離、離開

除了澄清，Clear 也有「離開、遠離」的意思，有副詞用法。例如：

Keep／Stay clear of her – she’s got flu. 離她遠一點，她得了流感。

也有動詞用法：

Time for you people to clear out. It’s past midnight. 你們該走了，已經過午夜了。

3. Loud and clear = 響亮清晰

視訊會議變得很普遍，loud and clear 這個片語也更常見，它的意思是「清晰易懂的，清楚明白」。

視訊會議時，別人問你是否聽得見，如果很清楚，就可以回＂Loud and clear!＂

I can hear you loud and clear. 我能非常清楚地聽到你講話。

它可以延伸為「訊息完整傳達」：

Hopefully my point came across loud and clear. 希望我的觀點夠清楚傳達。

The message from management came through loud and clear: things would have to change.

管理層發出的資訊非常明確：必須進行變革。

4. in the clear = 無罪、身體沒問題。

In the clear 意思是「清白、無罪、沒問題」

The police breathalyzed Andy last night, but he was in the clear.

員警昨晚對安迪進行了呼氣酒精測試，不過他沒有問題。

The X-rays showed that she’s in the clear. Ｘ光檢查顯示她身體健康。

本圖、文經《英語島雜誌》授權刊登，追蹤Instagram。

世界公民文化中心：商業英文學得又快又準。