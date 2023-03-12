It will keep不是要保留什麼！而是….

James 看到外籍老闆走進辦公室，有件事要向老闆說，外籍老闆神色匆忙，只說了：

“It will keep.”

Keep what? James 非常迷惑，老闆要他 keep 什麼啊！這是什麼意思呢？

Keep 這個字很常見，但我們的專欄比較少提到，今天來看看 keep 的道地用法。

1. It will keep.

（Ｘ）它會保留。

（Ｏ）等等再說。

Keep 我們最熟悉的意思「保留，保持」，它還可以延伸為「阻礙、耽擱」。在 It will keep 這個句子裡，它的意思就是「耽擱、擱置」。

Whatever your news is, it will keep. 不管你有甚麼消息，等等再說。

這種用法很常見，再看例句，熟悉應用場景：

Ａ：”I must tell you something.” 我得跟你說件事。

Ｂ：”Can’t it keep? I’m in a hurry!” 能以後再說嗎？我現在趕時間。

A: Sorry to disturb you, but this problem won’t keep.

對不起，打擾你了，可是這個問題急待處理（不能耽擱）。

還有一個常見的用法是 “What’s keeping you？”

What’s keeping you?

（Ｘ）你保留了什麼？

（Ｏ）是什麼耽擱了你?

這裡的 keep 的意思也是「耽擱」。

He is very late – what’s keeping him? 他這麼慢，是甚麼耽擱了他？

2. How are you keeping?

（Ｘ）你耽擱了什麼？／你保留了什麼？

（Ｏ）你還好嗎？

How are you keeping? 是招呼語，問人好不好，相當於 How are you doing?

How’s your mother keeping? 你母親近來好嗎？

A:＂Hi, Mark! How are you keeping?＂ 嗨，Mark，還好嗎？

B:＂Oh, not so bad.＂ 不錯啊！

3. Mary tends to keep to herself.

（Ｘ）Mary習慣把東西保留給自己。

（Ｏ）Mary不太和人來往。

Keep to oneself 是慣用語，指「獨處、不跟人說話」。

My neighbor was an elderly lady who kept to herself. 我的鄰居是一位不怎麼和人說話的年長女士。

I don’t see friends very often. I prefer to keep myself to myself. 我不經常見朋友，寧願獨處。

Advanced

再附上幾個 keep 的道地用法：

• Have a piece of fruit to keep you going. 吃一點水果，不要太餓。

在句子裡，keep 的意思是「（在等待吃飯時）使…不至於太餓」

• He’s old enough now to earn his keep and stop living off his parents. 他現已長大成人，可以自謀生計而不再依靠父母。

keep 也可以當名詞，在這句中的意思是「生計；生活費用」。

• Schools keep five days a week. 學校每週上五天課。

Keep 也有「上課」的思。

• Where do you keep? 你住在哪兒？

Keep 有「居住」的意思。

We didn’t know where he kept in town. 我們不知道他住在城裡什麼地方。

