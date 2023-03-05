外國人說have a soft spot到底是什麼？

have a soft spot 後面也經常加「人」，表示特別喜歡某人。圖／freepik
have a soft spot 後面也經常加「人」，表示特別喜歡某人。圖／freepik

Paul在會議中問外國老闆，何時會給大家加薪，老闆的臉很難看，回答：

You really put me on the spot.

Spot 不是一個「點」嗎？他是把老闆放在哪個點上啊？ 今天來看 spot 這個字的妙用。

 1. You really put me on the spot.
（Ｘ）你真的把我放在點上。
（Ｏ）你讓我很難堪。

Spot 大家最熟悉的意思是「點」，所以身上有斑點的小狗，常常取名為 spot。但這裡的 spot 不是真的指斑點，而是一種難堪的情境。

而 On the spot本身有「現場、立刻」的意思。

l Luckily there was a doctor on the spot. 幸虧當時有位醫生在場。

Put someone on the spot 就是「讓某人尷尬、難堪」，當別人問一個你不想立刻回答的問題，做一個你不想當場做的決定，就可以用這句話回應：

l Don’t put me on the spot. I can’t give you an instant answer. 別為難我，我沒法馬上給你答案。

l The boss put Bob on the spot and demanded that he do everything he had promised.
老闆讓Bob很難堪，他要求Bob承諾的事都得做到。

 2. Spot on!
（Ｘ）看過來。
（Ｏ）完全正確／很好。

Spot on 是英國人的口語。Spot 雖然有「看」的意思，但 spot on不是「看過來」，是指「剛好，完全正確」。

當形容詞用時，可以加一個”-“，變成 spot-on。

Your prediction was spot-on. 你的預測完全正確。

Spot 也可以當副詞：

She guessed spot-on. 她猜得很準。

還有一個類似的說法是 hit the spot，意思差不多。

Your prediction hit the spot. 你的預測十分準確。

除了正確、「很棒」，Spot on也有「符合期待、表現稱職，做到了該做的事的意思」。

The price of that car is spot-on! 這車的價格挺好的。

Mandy is spot-on in this project.  Mandy在這個專案中表現得很稱職。

3. I have a soft spot for chocolate.
（Ｘ）我有一個柔軟的地方放巧克力。
（Ｏ）我非常喜歡巧克力。

Soft spot 有點接近中文講的「軟肋」，have a soft spot 後面也經常加「人」，表示特別喜歡某人。

No wonder Jane got a promotion. The boss has always had a soft spot for her.
難怪Jane升職了，老闆一直偏愛她。

She’d always had a soft spot for her younger nephew.
她一直很喜歡她的小侄子。

本圖、文經《英語島雜誌》授權刊登，追蹤Instagram
世界公民文化中心：商業英文學得又快又準

延伸閱讀

阿根廷狂熱的足球迷：為了一個典範和理想

昆蟲叫insect，是因為身上「一截一截」的？希臘字根裡的「蟲、魚、鳥」

外國人說Don’t go there 不是要你別去那裡

英文慶「元宵」用Lantern Festival適合嗎?

It’s a date! 不是要約會！

專題》2022年度財經好書揭曉書房陪你一起學英文
歡迎訂閱追蹤 Instagram 樂讀電子報 回工商書房首頁
英語島

一口入魂。 這個雜誌很有趣，我們也不特別教英文，但你讀了英文自然就變好。我們有「世界旅行家」、有「線上圖書館」、有「英語島教學實驗室」、有「Debug」…… 知識的滲透是不可思議、恍然大悟，會讓英文走入靈魂。英語入魂，像傳說中的拉麵口味，吸一口，一口入魂。