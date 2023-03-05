外國人說have a soft spot到底是什麼？

Paul在會議中問外國老闆，何時會給大家加薪，老闆的臉很難看，回答：

You really put me on the spot.

Spot 不是一個「點」嗎？他是把老闆放在哪個點上啊？ 今天來看 spot 這個字的妙用。

1. You really put me on the spot.

（Ｘ）你真的把我放在點上。

（Ｏ）你讓我很難堪。

Spot 大家最熟悉的意思是「點」，所以身上有斑點的小狗，常常取名為 spot。但這裡的 spot 不是真的指斑點，而是一種難堪的情境。

而 On the spot本身有「現場、立刻」的意思。

l Luckily there was a doctor on the spot. 幸虧當時有位醫生在場。

Put someone on the spot 就是「讓某人尷尬、難堪」，當別人問一個你不想立刻回答的問題，做一個你不想當場做的決定，就可以用這句話回應：

l Don’t put me on the spot. I can’t give you an instant answer. 別為難我，我沒法馬上給你答案。

l The boss put Bob on the spot and demanded that he do everything he had promised.

老闆讓Bob很難堪，他要求Bob承諾的事都得做到。

2. Spot on!

（Ｘ）看過來。

（Ｏ）完全正確／很好。

Spot on 是英國人的口語。Spot 雖然有「看」的意思，但 spot on不是「看過來」，是指「剛好，完全正確」。

當形容詞用時，可以加一個”-“，變成 spot-on。

Your prediction was spot-on. 你的預測完全正確。

Spot 也可以當副詞：

She guessed spot-on. 她猜得很準。

還有一個類似的說法是 hit the spot，意思差不多。

Your prediction hit the spot. 你的預測十分準確。

除了正確、「很棒」，Spot on也有「符合期待、表現稱職，做到了該做的事的意思」。

The price of that car is spot-on! 這車的價格挺好的。

Mandy is spot-on in this project. Mandy在這個專案中表現得很稱職。

3. I have a soft spot for chocolate.

（Ｘ）我有一個柔軟的地方放巧克力。

（Ｏ）我非常喜歡巧克力。

Soft spot 有點接近中文講的「軟肋」，have a soft spot 後面也經常加「人」，表示特別喜歡某人。

No wonder Jane got a promotion. The boss has always had a soft spot for her.

難怪Jane升職了，老闆一直偏愛她。

She’d always had a soft spot for her younger nephew.

她一直很喜歡她的小侄子。

本圖、文經《英語島雜誌》授權刊登，追蹤Instagram。

世界公民文化中心：商業英文學得又快又準。