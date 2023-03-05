外國人說have a soft spot到底是什麼？
Paul在會議中問外國老闆，何時會給大家加薪，老闆的臉很難看，回答：
You really put me on the spot.
Spot 不是一個「點」嗎？他是把老闆放在哪個點上啊？ 今天來看 spot 這個字的妙用。
1. You really put me on the spot.
（Ｘ）你真的把我放在點上。
（Ｏ）你讓我很難堪。
Spot 大家最熟悉的意思是「點」，所以身上有斑點的小狗，常常取名為 spot。但這裡的 spot 不是真的指斑點，而是一種難堪的情境。
而 On the spot本身有「現場、立刻」的意思。
l Luckily there was a doctor on the spot. 幸虧當時有位醫生在場。
Put someone on the spot 就是「讓某人尷尬、難堪」，當別人問一個你不想立刻回答的問題，做一個你不想當場做的決定，就可以用這句話回應：
l Don’t put me on the spot. I can’t give you an instant answer. 別為難我，我沒法馬上給你答案。
l The boss put Bob on the spot and demanded that he do everything he had promised.
老闆讓Bob很難堪，他要求Bob承諾的事都得做到。
2. Spot on!
（Ｘ）看過來。
（Ｏ）完全正確／很好。
Spot on 是英國人的口語。Spot 雖然有「看」的意思，但 spot on不是「看過來」，是指「剛好，完全正確」。
當形容詞用時，可以加一個”-“，變成 spot-on。
Your prediction was spot-on. 你的預測完全正確。
Spot 也可以當副詞：
She guessed spot-on. 她猜得很準。
還有一個類似的說法是 hit the spot，意思差不多。
Your prediction hit the spot. 你的預測十分準確。
除了正確、「很棒」，Spot on也有「符合期待、表現稱職，做到了該做的事的意思」。
The price of that car is spot-on! 這車的價格挺好的。
Mandy is spot-on in this project. Mandy在這個專案中表現得很稱職。
3. I have a soft spot for chocolate.
（Ｘ）我有一個柔軟的地方放巧克力。
（Ｏ）我非常喜歡巧克力。
Soft spot 有點接近中文講的「軟肋」，have a soft spot 後面也經常加「人」，表示特別喜歡某人。
No wonder Jane got a promotion. The boss has always had a soft spot for her.
難怪Jane升職了，老闆一直偏愛她。
She’d always had a soft spot for her younger nephew.
她一直很喜歡她的小侄子。
本圖、文經《英語島雜誌》授權刊登，追蹤Instagram。
世界公民文化中心：商業英文學得又快又準。
