It’s a date! 不是要約會！

Judy幫老闆安排行程，喬了好久，終於約好了和海外客戶會面的時間。

對方最後說了一句：”It’s a date!”

什麼？Date？Judy 覺得很疑惑，這明明是個 appointment，怎麼是 date，date 不都指約會嗎？

It’s a date! 千萬別理解成「這是個約會」。今天來看看 date 這個字的道地用法。

1. It’s a date.

（Ｘ）這是個約會。

（Ｏ）很合適，沒問題，就這樣定了。

Date最常見的意思是「日期、日子」，例如：

We need to fix a date for the next meeting.

我們得為下次會議定個日期。

It’s a date. 的date就是取這個意思，直譯是「就是這個日期」。當別人定了一個時間，你覺得很合適，就派得上用場，是 casual 的用法。

再看一例：

“I can’t make it at seven o’clock. How about 9:30?”「我7點鐘不行，9點半怎麼樣？」

“Sure, it’s a date.” 「當然可以，沒問題。」

2. I’ll bring him up to date.

（Ｘ）我今天會把他帶來。

（Ｏ）我會告知他最新狀況。

Up to date是指「最新狀況、消息」，Bring後面可以接人，也可以接事，是一個好用的片語，例句：

Bring me up to date on these candidates for the job.

提供我這些工作人選的最新狀況。

This schedule doesn’t include the latest changes—can you bring it up to date?

這時間表不包括最新的更改——您能更新一下嗎？

3. I’m not past sell-by date yet.

（Ｘ）我還沒有錯過購買的時間。

（Ｏ）我還沒那麼老。／我還沒有過「保質期」。

食物的包裝上會印一個保存期限，美國人習慣用expiration date，英國人也用sell-by date，在這之前必須售出。Past the sell-by date錯過保存期限、過期：

That milk is definitely past the sell-by date—it’s curdled!

那牛奶肯定已經過期——它都結塊了！

但也可以用在人身上，形容人因年紀太大而不適合做某件事，例如：

There’s plenty of time to have a baby. I’m not past my sell-by date yet.

還有足夠的時間生孩子。我還沒有那麼老。

The company is forcing my mother to retire because they think she’s past her sell-by date.

公司正強迫我媽媽退休，因為他們覺得她年紀太大了。

最後再來補充一個例子。曾經有同學，要問人「今天幾號」，英文要怎麼說。

我們大部份會說：

（Ｏ）What’s the date (today)?

（Ｏ）What’s today’s date?

比較少用

（△）What date is today?

這句文法也對，但較少見，因為 What date is today?和 What day is today?（今天星期幾？）發音太接近，date 和 day 沒仔細聽會搞錯，別人會以為你要問星期幾。

本圖、文經《英語島雜誌》授權刊登，追蹤Instagram。

世界公民文化中心：商業英文學得又快又準。