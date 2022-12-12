Help！Email中最常見的錯誤：「幫」錯了嗎？

Please help me confirm the following information. 請人幫忙確認訊息，哪裡錯了?

我們經常在 email 中請人幫忙，就會寫出這樣的句子:

（Ｘ）Could you help me pass the feedback on to the relevant department? 請幫我把回饋意見轉發給相關單位。

（Ｘ）Please help me confirm the following information. 請幫我確認以下資訊。

這樣寫有錯嗎？有，這兩句話都錯了。

不要小看help這個看上去那麼簡單，它就是很容易錯。今天來看help這個字的誤區。

1. Help 是協助，Help someone (to) do something 是指合力完成

我們常常用「幫」這個字，像「幫」我買一杯咖啡、「幫」我開個窗，這個「幫」不用 help。

因為 help someone do something，是指「協助某人做某事」，有「合力」完成的意思，例如：

（Ｏ）Could you help me up with this suitcase? 你幫我把這箱子搬到樓上好嗎？

這句話是對的，意思是，兩人合力完成，我在搬箱子的時候，你也在搬。

但以下這些句子用了help就很怪：

（Ｘ）Could you help me get a cup of coffee?

大部份請人幫你買咖啡，你自己並不會去，而這句話，老外聽起來像「能不能兩人合力一起去買咖啡？」

那要怎麼講才對呢?

（Ｏ）Could you get a cup of coffee for me?

還有類似的狀況：

請幫我開窗好嗎？

（Ｘ）Could you help me open the window?

（Ｏ）Could you open the window for me?

能幫我修這台電腦嗎？

（Ｘ）Could you help me fix the computer?

（Ｏ）Could you fix the computer for me?

前面email常見的那兩句話，直接刪掉help me刪掉即可：

Could you help me pass the feedback on to the relevant department? 請幫我把回饋意見轉發給相關單位。

Please help me confirm the following information. 請幫我確認以下資訊。

2. 有我可以幫忙的地方，請告訴我。

（Ｘ）Please let me know if there is anything I can help.

（Ｏ）Please let me know if there is anything I can help with.

這句話在 email 的最後出現，注意了，help 之後要加一個 with。

Help someone with something 這樣的句型，大家應該不陌生。

例如：I can help you with the washing up. 我可以幫你洗.

在改成疑問句時，這個 with 不要漏掉。打開 iPhone 手機，Siri 也經常問：What can I help you with?

3. It can’t be helped.

（Ｘ）這不能被幫助。

（Ｏ）別無選擇、無法挽回。

來看一個常見口語。it can’t be helped. 表示表面的意思是「幫不上忙」，

引申為「無可挽回； 這是無法避免的；實在沒辦法；只好這樣」

如：It’s not an ideal solution, but it can’t be helped. 這不是個理想的解決方案，但我們沒有其他的選擇。

