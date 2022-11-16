Right on the money不是「正好放在錢上」；For my money也不是「為我的錢」

【閱讀重點】

在會議中，Steve做了一個市場分析報告。老闆說：

Your analysis is right on the money.

Steve報告中完全沒有提到「錢」，老闆怎麼說「錢都對了」？原來Right on the money跟錢沒有關係喲。

1. Your analysis is right on the money.

（Ｘ）你的分析和錢相關的部份都對了。

（O）你的分析完全正確。

Right on the money是商場上常見的片語，意思是＂completely right”，「完全正確」。其他的事也許能弄錯，錢這件事可不能算錯，要比其他事更正確，所以You’re right on the money就比單獨說You’re right.更強調「準確無誤」。



例句：

You’re right on the money. This project is going to be finished right on time.

你完全說對，這個專案會準時完成。

Right on the money有時也會省略掉right，直接用on the money，意思一樣：

His prediction was on the money.

他的預測準確無誤。

2. Not for my money.

（Ｘ）別想要用我的錢。

（Ｏ）我可不這麼認為。

瞭解Not for my money之前，我們先看看for my money。For my money不是指「為了我的錢」，而相當於英語中的＂in my opinion”，也就是「在我看來」。

For my money, Sunday is the best day to travel because the roads are quiet.

依我看來，星期天旅行最理想，因為路上很安靜。

再加上一個not，Not for my money，意思是Not as far as I’m concerned，也就是「我不這麼認為」，實際應用，來看一段對話：

Ａ: We think that Fred is the best choice for the job. Do you think he is?

我們認為Fred是這個職務的最佳人選，你覺得呢？

B: Not for my money, he’s not.

我不這麼認為，他才不是！

3. Dear money

（Ｘ）親愛的錢

（Ｏ）利息很高的借款

Dear 除了稱呼親愛的人之外，它還有「高價、昂貴」的意思，經常搭配cost，例如：

His errors cost him dear.

他的錯誤使他付出很高的代價。

Dear money 是一個財經用字，並不是「親愛的錢」，而是「利息遠高於普通貸款的錢」，例如：

Even allowing for inflation, that is dear money.

就算把通膨考慮進去，這筆錢的利息也很高。

如果你看到報章雜誌上有＂dear money policy＂，由此可推，指的是「高利率政策」：

The finance minister said he could not accept the dear-money policy as it would have an adverse impact on overall growth.

財政部長說，他無法接受高利率政策，因為衝擊整體經濟成長。

最後再快速看兩組誤用的money：

4. 漲價

（Ｘ）Raise money

（O）Raise the price

「漲價」是漲價格（price），所以用raise the price；Raise money是另一個意思，指「籌錢、募資」。

5. 存錢

（Ｘ）Save money

（Ｏ）Deposit money

（Ｏ）Save up money

Save money是指「省錢」，不是「存錢」。如果「存錢」是把錢存到銀行，英文用deposit money；如果指日常存下一些錢，可以用save up money。

本圖、文經《英語島雜誌》授權刊登，訂閱英語島雜誌，追蹤Instagram。

世界公民文化中心：商業英文學得又快又準。