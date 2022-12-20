老闆說你的表現not half bad 到底是好，還是不好？

【閱讀重點】

Janet的外籍同事昨晚參加了一場客戶的party，Janet想問她是不是玩得盡興。她說：

“You enjoyed yourself last night, didn’t you?” 你昨晚很開心吧？

同事的回答是：

“Not half !”

Not half？什麼，連一半都沒有，是糟透了嗎？

Not half可能和你想的完全不同，一起來看看half的道地用法。

1. Not half.

（Ｘ）連一半都沒有。

（Ｏ）非常好。

Not half是一個加強肯定語氣的口語表達，意思是very much／a lot，「非常，特別」的意思。如果有人問你「昨天的party如何？」，你回答「Not half」，就是指「特別好，很喜歡」。

Not half可以單獨用，也可以搭配形容詞或動詞，例如：

I never thought we’d win. We weren’t half lucky . 我從沒想到我們會贏，我們真的太幸運了。

She didn't half shout at him (= she shouted a lot at him). 她對他大吼大叫。

英文裡還有＂not half bad＂這樣的說法，是英國人很愛用的一個片語：

The proposal was not half bad.

（Ｘ）那個案子非常糟。

（Ｏ）那個案子很不錯。

注意了，not half bad並不是指很糟，而是＂surprisingly good＂，「意外地好、沒想到這麼好」的意思：

It’s a nice place. The food there is not half bad.

這地方很好，食物也很不錯。

分辨一下，如果是not half as，後面多了一個as，意思就變成「連一半都沒有」，例如:

It wasn’t half as good as that other restaurant we went to.

這比我們去的另一家餐館差遠了。

It’s not half as easy as it looks.

這遠遠不像看上去那麼容易。

2. I’ll go halves with you on a bottle of champagne.

（Ｘ）這香檳我們一人喝一半。

（Ｏ）我們合買一瓶香檳。

Go halves是指「跟人分攤費用」，halves是half的複數型式，既是分攤，各取一半，共有兩個一半，所以用複數。再來看一例熟悉用法：

We decided to go halves on the expenses. 我們決定分攤費用。

3. I’d give up work given half a chance.

（Ｘ）我有一半的機會辭掉工作。

（Ｏ）只要有機會，我就會辭掉工作。

Given half a chance也是個好用的片語，也可以用Given half the chance，意思一樣。Given在句子裡是介系詞，意思是「如果有、考慮到」，given half a chance，意思是「只要有一點機會」。

4. I’m half inclined to go.

（Ｘ）我有一半會去。

（Ｏ）我有點兒想去。

這裡的half當副詞，意思是「在某種程度上、相當地」。這種用法大家可能沒那麼熟，多看兩例：

I’m half inclined to take the job just because it’s in Singapore. 我有點想接受這份工作只因爲它是在新加坡。

I was half expecting to see her at the party. 我有點期盼在派對上見到她。

本圖、文經《英語島雜誌》授權刊登，訂閱英語島雜誌，追蹤Instagram。

世界公民文化中心：商業英文學得又快又準。