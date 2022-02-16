Take no chances 不是叫你放棄機會
James和老闆談論可能爭取到的大案子，老闆叫他：“Take no chances.”
「不要拿這個機會？」明明是大好機會，為什麼不要呢？
別會錯意了。Chance這個字我們比較熟悉的意思是「機會」、「機率」，既然還只是機會，可想而知，是還沒有十拿九穩，可能有變數。
1. Take no chances.
（Ｘ）不要這個機會。
（Ｏ）謹慎行事，爭取萬無一失。
Take no chances的chances是「冒險」。Chances這個字原來是「機率」，是機率，就有可能得或失，再一步延伸就成了「偶然」或是「冒險」。
偶然 ➜They met by chance. 他們不期而遇。
冒險 ➜He took a big chance when he made the investment. 當時他投資時是冒了大風險的。
Take no chances意思就是＂prepare for everything possible＂，準備得周全、不疏忽、沒有僥倖心態。意思相近的用法還有Leave nothing to chance.
We planned for everything and left nothing to chance. 我們做好萬全準備，確保萬無一失。
2. Take a chance/ take chances.
（Ｘ）把握機會。
（Ｏ）心存僥倖／冒險一試。
Take chances或take a chance剛好和take no chances相對，意思是「心存僥倖，冒險嘗試」。來看情境應用：
Look, I was willing to take a chance on your idea, but it didn’t pan out. I’m not sinking any more money into it now!
聽著，我當初也抱著僥倖心理相信你的想法，但失敗了。我現在不會再往裡面砸錢了！
3. There is a good chance he’ll leave.
（Ｘ）有好機會讓他離開。
（Ｏ）他很有可能會離開。
＂There is a good chance…”是一個好用的句型，意思是「很有可能」，而不是「好機會」。從這幾個例子裡，我們可以看出chance的中文本意，是「機率」，講得是一種可能性、偶然性，而不是和期待、願望相關的「機會」。所以「把握機會」、「得到一個工作機會」人們盼望的機會要用opportunity:
- He has been given a great job opportunity to work in the US.
他得到一個到美國工作的好機會。
- If you don’t grab this opportunity, you might not get another one.
如果沒把握住這次機會，未必會有下一次。
4. What are the chances?
（O）機會有多大？／機率是多少?
（Ｏ）太巧了。
這句話意思是「機率是多少？」實際上除了問發生機率，常被用來表示「太巧了」，「機率這麼低的事情竟然還發生」。還有一個常見的說法，意思一樣：
What are the odds?
My childhood neighbor and I are neighbors again after 30 years. What are the chances? 時隔三十年，兒時鄰居和我竟然再度成為鄰居，怎麼會這麼巧？
Some man won the lottery and then did it again. What are the odds? 有人中樂透後又再中了一次。怎麼會有這種事？
