Take no chances 不是叫你放棄機會

James和老闆談論可能爭取到的大案子，老闆叫他：“Take no chances.”

「不要拿這個機會？」明明是大好機會，為什麼不要呢？

別會錯意了。Chance這個字我們比較熟悉的意思是「機會」、「機率」，既然還只是機會，可想而知，是還沒有十拿九穩，可能有變數。

1. Take no chances.

（Ｘ）不要這個機會。

（Ｏ）謹慎行事，爭取萬無一失。

Take no chances的chances是「冒險」。Chances這個字原來是「機率」，是機率，就有可能得或失，再一步延伸就成了「偶然」或是「冒險」。

偶然 ➜They met by chance. 他們不期而遇。

冒險 ➜He took a big chance when he made the investment. 當時他投資時是冒了大風險的。

Take no chances意思就是＂prepare for everything possible＂，準備得周全、不疏忽、沒有僥倖心態。意思相近的用法還有Leave nothing to chance.

We planned for everything and left nothing to chance. 我們做好萬全準備，確保萬無一失。

2. Take a chance/ take chances.

（Ｘ）把握機會。

（Ｏ）心存僥倖／冒險一試。

Take chances或take a chance剛好和take no chances相對，意思是「心存僥倖，冒險嘗試」。來看情境應用：

Look, I was willing to take a chance on your idea, but it didn’t pan out. I’m not sinking any more money into it now!

聽著，我當初也抱著僥倖心理相信你的想法，但失敗了。我現在不會再往裡面砸錢了！

3. There is a good chance he’ll leave.

（Ｘ）有好機會讓他離開。

（Ｏ）他很有可能會離開。

＂There is a good chance…”是一個好用的句型，意思是「很有可能」，而不是「好機會」。從這幾個例子裡，我們可以看出chance的中文本意，是「機率」，講得是一種可能性、偶然性，而不是和期待、願望相關的「機會」。所以「把握機會」、「得到一個工作機會」人們盼望的機會要用opportunity:

He has been given a great job opportunity to work in the US.

他得到一個到美國工作的好機會。

If you don’t grab this opportunity, you might not get another one.

如果沒把握住這次機會，未必會有下一次。

4. What are the chances?

（O）機會有多大？／機率是多少?

（Ｏ）太巧了。

這句話意思是「機率是多少？」實際上除了問發生機率，常被用來表示「太巧了」，「機率這麼低的事情竟然還發生」。還有一個常見的說法，意思一樣：

What are the odds?

My childhood neighbor and I are neighbors again after 30 years. What are the chances? 時隔三十年，兒時鄰居和我竟然再度成為鄰居，怎麼會這麼巧？

Some man won the lottery and then did it again. What are the odds? 有人中樂透後又再中了一次。怎麼會有這種事？

本圖、文經《英語島雜誌》授權刊登，訂閱英語島雜誌，追蹤Instagram。

世界公民文化中心：商業英文學得又快又準。

延伸閱讀

老闆問What’s the catch? 跟抓什麼沒關係

阿慕德娜‧葛蘭黛絲：記住被遺忘的人

「It’s my duty.」你以為很禮貌，老外聽起來卻很刺耳的英文