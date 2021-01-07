新期望My New Year’s Resolutions Is…
新的一年，新的開始，歷經動盪的2020年，我對2021年唯一的期望就是…不要再更慘了，這個要求不高吧？
My New Year’s resolution is to stop hanging out with people who ask me about my New Year’s resolution.
我的新年新希望就是不要再跟會過問我新年願望的人當朋友。
I don’t call them New Year’s resolutions. I prefer the term “casual promises to myself that I probably will not fulfill.”
我不喜歡說「新年新希望」，我比較喜歡用「隨便對自己許下不太可能會達成的承諾」這個詞。
You won’t break your own New Year’s resolutions if you don’t have any.
只要你不許下新年新希望，就不會失敗了。
I’ve decided that my 2021 will start on February 1st. January is a free trial month.
我決定到了二月一號再開始我的2021年，一月只是免費試用期。
My New Year’s resolution in 2021 is to accomplish the goals I set in 2020 which I should have done in 2019 because I planned to do so in 2018.
我對2021年的新希望就是完成我在2018年計畫、2019年本來應該要做、2020年卻還沒達成的目標。
My New Year’s resolution is to stop lying to myself about changing my lifestyle.
我的新年新希望就是不要再騙自己可以改變生活方式。
編輯／詹益昀 圖／倪子濟
本圖、文經《英語島雜誌》授權刊登。
