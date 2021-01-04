紐約時報廣場跨年改線上直播 英文怎麼說？

剛結束的2020年可說是繼1945年的第二次世界大戰之後，全體人類面對最大挑戰的一年。一場疫情改變了世界，全球化的世界關係也因而發生了本質的變化，正好趁2021年剛開始，回顧2020年發生的事情，展望人類未來。各家媒體都有一些預測，今天讓我們來用英文檢視這些對未來的預估吧！提及回顧2020年，《時代雜誌（Time）》上一篇文章作者這麼描述著：

Gaslighting has been a major feature of American civic life since 2016, but in 2020 it reached new heights of outlandishness , making many of us feel as if we’d been pushed to the other side of the looking glass.

（「煤氣燈操縱」是自從2016年開始美國人民生活的一大特點，但是在2020年它達到了奇異新高峰，使的許多人感覺我們似乎被迫推向鏡面的另一頭。）

gaslight 煤氣燈操縱

gaslight的中文翻譯是煤氣燈操縱或煤氣燈效應，屬於一種情感操縱手法。根據紐約時代中文網上一篇《謊言、心理虐待與「煤氣燈操縱」》的內容表示，「煤氣燈操縱的目的是使受害者質疑自己的記憶、感知和理智。這種手段利用否定、誤導和謊言，試圖破壞受害者情緒的穩定，使受害者最終懷疑自己相信的現實是否屬實。」基本上，這就是一種典型的心理操控手段，美國總統川普是將此手段發揮到極致的政治人物，也讓這個動詞頻繁出現在英文世界裡。

至於用法的來源，文章中說明其來源於1944年由英格麗‧褒曼（Ingrid Bergman）主演的電影《Gas Light》。褒曼飾演的妻子親眼看到燈光閃爍、聽到樓上傳來的可疑腳步聲，但她的丈夫卻說服她沒有發生這樣的事，使她一步步受到孤立，慢慢開始相信自己精神失常。例句中的「Gaslighting」則是加上「-ing」變成動名詞的用法。

checkpoint：管制集會、設立檢查點

台北101的跨年活動將如期舉行，但參加活動的民眾需要遵守防疫的措施（measures），入口處將設置體溫檢查點 （checkpoints），進入活動區域的民眾都需要實名登記、戴上口罩並且不能飲食。

As precautionary measures , all of the participants are required to wear masks throughout the celebration and register their names and ID numbers at the checkpoint .

（預防措施規定所有參加者須以實名制進入，且活動全程須配戴口罩。）

measure一般當動詞是「測量」的意思，而多益測驗裡常見measure則是當名詞「措施」，如precautionary measures、preventive measures表示預防措施，social distancing measure社交距離措施。而通常如果要表達「規定要做什麼」或「被要求做什麼」可以用 be required to的表現方式。

參與活動的人可用participants、attendees，這兩個名詞是由動詞 participate、attend衍生而來。此外，參加歡樂活動的人、尤其像跨年活動這些活動者可用 revelers (n)，它是動詞revel (v) 的衍生名詞。

stream：舉辦虛擬、直播活動

也有很多城市的跨年活動計畫轉成線上舉行，如全球著名的紐約時報廣場的倒數計時，今年民眾只能透過螢幕看著水晶球漸漸落下、揮別2020。要表示以「直播」的方式進行，可以使用 stream (v)「串流直播」。

The event will be live streamed and people are encouraged to watch the event from home.

（活動將會直播，鼓勵民眾在家觀看。）

而除了stream 之外，也可用virtual (adj)「虛擬的；透過電腦的」。一般而言只要是線上進行的我們就可以用virtual，今年常看到的virtual classroom「虛擬教室」，和VR Virtual Reality「虛擬現實」都是用這個字。

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, NYE 2021 will NOT be open to the public this year — but there will be live performances, and we hope all of you will enjoy the virtual celebrations safely from the comfort of your own home. (www.timesquarenyc.org)

（有鑑於新冠肺炎疫情持續，紐約時代廣場的2021跨年活動不會開放民眾入場，不過會有現場直播，我們希望大家都能舒適地在家中享受虛擬慶祝活動。）

Ongoing (adj) 和continuing同義，表示進行中的；持續的。

最後讓我們揮別（bid farewell）這個病毒造成全球紛擾的一年，期許明年2021會更平安美好。

outlandishness 奇異

這個單字是outlandish加上「-ness」變成名詞，outlandish是形容詞，意思就是奇異的、異國風格的、偏僻的，比較常見的同義詞有像是bizarre、odd、peculiar、quaint、queer、quirky、strange、wacky、weird等，如一部美國Starz有線電視台所承製改編自小說的電視劇《Outlander》，中文翻成《古戰場傳奇》或《異鄉人》，就有承接異國的、奇異的意思，字尾「-er」在這裡有人的意思。

對於未來的預測之中，在網站nature一篇文章《疫情在2021如何發展與延續》（How the pandemic might play out in 2021 and beyond）中作者對於未來的預測提到：

Early evidence suggests that personal behavioral changes, such as hand-washing and wearing masks, are persisting beyond strict lockdown, helping to stem the tide of infections.

（早期的證據顯示，如洗手和戴口罩這些個人行為的改變正在延續，超越了嚴格的封城程度，幫助遏制感染潮。）

persist 堅持、持續

persist的用法是persist in後面加上受詞，「堅持做一樣事情」就可以用這個片語。persist用在這裡是為強調行為的持續性，insist on則是強硬的堅持，多用在意見和看法。因此前者非常強調僅管有很多困難，還是堅持下去的概念。名詞的變化是persistence，而persistent則是形容詞變化。

句中在後面加上beyond，要表達的是這樣的堅持超越了封城的限制，因此就算沒有了封城，人類的行為也從此改變，會開始戴口罩和洗手，目的就是為了要抑制病毒的擴散。

stem 遏制

stem在這裡是動詞用法，作名詞的話意思是植物的莖，因此英文有個片語stem from，是「起源於」的意思，同義詞有originate from、come from、derive from，植物要有莖才能往上長，因此就有起源的意思。可是用在例句卻是另一個完全不同的意思──堵住、阻擋，也就是stop。

【多益模擬試題】

Toppo Travel, Inc. Mr. Boyce Adams

424 Lenox St.

Orange, MA 01388 Dear Mr. Adams,

At the end of this year, Toppo Travel will celebrate its twentieth year as a successful operator in the leisure industry. With modern hotels, exciting itineraries, and beautiful locations, our all-inclusive, organized tours have remained the most popular in the industry for the past ten years. We have decided to include our most loyal customers in the celebration of our success. Our records indicate that since you became a customer five years ago, you have booked six trips with us. We would therefore like to invite you to an evening of exotic fare and tropical sounds, which will be held on December 1 in the Grand Ballroom of the Panorama Hotel.



The buffet will consist of delicacies from the 16 countries that are featured in our catalog for the new season. Bands from Cuba, Mali, and Slovenia will lend an exuberant atmosphere to the event.



Enclosed please find two complimentary tickets for entry to this exclusive event. Sincerely,

Jim Bull

Director Customer Relations

Toppo Travel, Inc. 1.To what event has Mr. Adams been invited to?

(A) A hotel’s grand opening

(B) A retirement party

(C) An anniversary celebration

(D) An awards ceremony 2.What will the event feature?

(A) A slide show

(B) Ballroom dancing

(C) Exotic food

(D) A noted speaker

解析：

1. 正解為(C)。題目問說「Mr. Adams被邀請參加什麼樣的活動？」第一段第一句提到公司會「celebrate its twentieth year as a successful operator」（慶祝公司作為一個成功的經營者邁入了第20年），加上第二段中間提到「We would therefore like to invite you to an evening of exotic fare and tropical sounds」（因此我們希望邀請你來享受一個異國美食和熱帶音樂的夜晚），故答案應選(C)。第一句的20年就回應週年慶，而後面提到一個晚上的活動，這裡的celebration就實際指出一個慶祝活動。

2. 正解為(C)。第二題問「這場活動的特色為何？」這題從前面提到的第二段中間那句回答的很清楚，exotic fare和tropical sounds，fare當名詞有食物的意思，多益常見的用法是車費、船費等交通工具的費用。而sounds的意思是聲音，這裡可以延伸出音樂，因此得知活動中會提供異國食物和熱帶音樂讓參與者享受，因此答案要選(C) exotic food。不可選(B)是因為雖然文章有提到Grand Ballroom，但那是舉辦活動的地點名稱，而不是活動內容。

文／Buffy Kao

