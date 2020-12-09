Can You Do Me A Favor?不要再叫我幫你忙了
無論是工作、朋友、感情或家人之間，人際關係上總有需要相互幫點小忙的地方，這個道理我當然知道，但有時候如果沒拿捏好底線，能者會一不小心從多勞變成過勞啊！
Can you do me a favor? If you could stop asking me for favors, that would be great.
可以幫我一個忙嗎？不要再叫我幫你忙了。
If you only talk to me when you need favors, I’ll just think you’re an incompetent freeloader.
如果你只在需要我幫忙的時候才跟我說話，我只會覺得你是個沒能力的寄生蟲。
Hey, remember the last time I did you a favor? Now it’s time to return it.
嘿，還記得我上次幫了你一個忙嗎？現在該報答我了吧。
For god’s sake, just say you need my help. Stop asking me to “do you a favor” and expect me to blindly say yes.
我的老天，你就直接說需要我幫忙處理問題，別再問我可不可以「幫一個小忙」，然後期待我盲目地答應。
The ringer on my phone stopped working, but I have no intention of fixing it because I’m sick of people calling me and asking for favors all the time.
我的電話鈴聲壞了，但我完全不想修好它，因為我受夠人們老是打來要我幫他們忙。
Ask me to do you a favor one more time, and I’ll let my middle finger do the talking.
再叫我幫忙你一次，我就會請我的中指替我發言。
編輯／詹益昀 圖／倪子濟
本圖、文經《英語島雜誌》授權刊登。
