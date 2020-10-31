購物療癒 It’s an “add to cart” kind of day!
老實說我也不知道為什麼會這樣，我原本只是想買一些生活必需品，但每次踏出量販店、購物中心，或到了網購結帳的時候，購物車裡總是會多了一些原本不在採買清單上的東西，真是奇怪。
I just rescued a pair of shoes. They were trapped in a store.
我剛剛拯救了一雙鞋子，它們原本被困在一間店裡。
Money can’t buy you happiness? Okay, transfer it to my account then.
你沒辦法用金錢買到快樂？好，那就轉到我的戶頭裡吧。
My debit card is becoming more of a gift card… I’m not sure how much is on it, but we’ll give it a try.
我的金融卡越來越像禮品卡……我不太確定裡面還有多少錢，但我們可以試試看。
I like long, romantic walks down every aisle in the shopping mall.
我喜歡悠閒浪漫地漫步在購物中心的每個走道之間。
I wish retail therapy was covered by my health insurance.
我真希望購物療法也有健保給付。
My therapist asked, “What do we do when we are sad?” “Add to cart.” I replied.
我的諮商師問：「我們難過的時候會怎麼做呢？」我回答：「加入購物車。」
