總是被聰明的人吸引：sapiosexual智性戀

道地英文怎麼講？在對話中加一點slang（俚語），表現你的不拘小節，成功拉近彼此距離。你聽過「最性感的器官是大腦」這個說法嗎？總是被聰明的人吸引，該怎麼說呢？請看本月接地氣英文。

sapiosexual

定義： sexually attracted to or aroused by intelligence

在尋找感情上的另一半時，比起外貌、個性等因素，最重視的是對方是否聰明且談吐得宜，通常中文可翻成「智性戀」。不過，此處的「聰明」並不代表高學歷或智商高，可能是在某領域專精，或是擅長辯論等特殊吸引力。

來源： 組合拉丁文 sapio 指智慧與品味，與 sexual 性向，最初為網路用語，目前也廣泛用於口語溝通中。

例句：

(1) I'm a sapiosexual. I can't date a dumb person. After all, the brain is the largest sex organ!

(2) If you're more interested in someone's bookshelf than their hot body, you might be a sapiosexual.

使用指南：

David: I don’t understand why people claim that they’re “sapiosexual” on dating apps. It’s ridiculous because you can only see pictures on their profile, right?

David: 我不懂為什麼交友軟體上的人都愛說自己是智性戀，有點好笑，App上面就只能看到照片啊？

Linda: I think so, too. Maybe they think that that makes them seem smarter.

Linda: 我也覺得，可能他們認爲那樣寫比較厲害吧。

參考資料：Cambridge Dictionary, Urban Dictionary, Merriam Webster

編輯／ 馬婉娟

本圖、文經《英語島雜誌》授權刊登。

