時事英文》台美簽醫療合作備忘錄不是用memo？
最近最重要的新聞之一，莫過於台美簽署了醫療合作瞭解備忘錄。在職場上，簽約和備忘錄也是常見情境，就讓我們趁機來學相關的多益英文，讓您跟外國友人討論這個議題時無往不利。
一、怎麼說備忘錄
備忘錄的英文是memorandum，只要看到類似以「-dum」結尾的字都是拉丁文的語源，而memorandum更是從拉丁文出現時就存在，也是拉丁文中的原型。memorandum的影響包含現在英文中的memo（筆記、記事，其實就是memorandum的簡寫）與memory（記憶）。
The two companies are seeking partnership memo.
（該二公司正在尋求合作關係、也就是追求夥伴備忘錄。）
The internal memo has shown that the administration expects the stock price to drop drastically in the coming years.
（內部記事顯示管理階層預測股價將於之後數年大跌。）
這次簽署的備忘錄使用了最完整的正式稱呼MOU，亦即Memorandum of Understanding，表示雙方對於其上所載文字皆有完整了解，這也就是為什麼中文新聞大多翻譯成了合作「瞭解」備忘錄的原因。
請特別注意，雖然英文中的書寫原則是content words大寫（實際有意思的文字，例如understanding），function words小寫（為了讓文法正確存在的字，如of），但是MOU已經約定俗成，三個字都要大寫才行。因為MOU就是合作備忘錄，所以在描述時通常會補上合作主題，搭配介詞是on，範例如下：
The U.S. and Taiwan have signed their first MOU on health cooperation.
（美國與台灣簽署了第一個健康合作的備忘錄。）
The professor is going to give a talk on ancient Taiwan history this evening.
（教授今晚將會進行關於古台灣歷史的演講。）
在類似以「-dum」結尾的字詞中，有另外兩個字也常在新聞中出現，第一個是referendum（公投），另一個則是ultimatum（最後通牒）。
二、怎麼說簽約相關的英文
簽約相關的英文都是從簽字（sign）延伸而來的。一般的簽約說法是sign the contract，sign還有其他的表達方式：公司可以直接簽人，而人之後可以用to加上不同的合約長度或其他條件。
The company has signed Tom to a four-year contract.
（該公司簽下了Tom四年的合約。）
簽約人有兩種說法，signee是其中一種常見的說法，但是請注意，正式的文書中雙方的簽約方都叫做signatory。
It is imperative for all signatory parties to implement all the listed terms before the end of this year.
（對於所有簽約方，於年底前完成所有簽約條款是至關重要的。 ）
三、其他重要的備忘錄說法
在一般的工作情境中很難一天到晚都要簽備忘錄，不過會議紀錄算是最常見的備忘錄形式了。會議紀錄的英文不是meeting record，而是meeting minutes。相關的動詞也不是write，而是take。若您是主席（chair），最簡單而好用的句子就是：
John, would you please take minutes?
（John，可以勞請您做紀錄嗎？）
當然，若想直接用命令，可以換成人物姓名形式，如下所示：
John will be the minute taker.
（John會是本次的會議紀錄。）
四、其他專業術語
如果跟您討論的朋友是這個領域的專家，那麽在合作備忘錄討論之後可能就會把討論層級拉高到加入國際組織的層面。討論此次關聯的國際組織時，至少需要知道WHO、WHA、與IHR。WHO就是新聞之前談論最多、也最為人所知的世界衛生組織（World Health Organization）。而大多民眾比較不清楚的，則是可以參加WHO最高委員會議的WHA（World Health Assembly，世界衛生大會）、以及可以獲取WHO公告國際緊急資訊的世界衛生條例（International Health Regulation，IHR）。
在這次的備忘錄簽署過程中，美國衛生和公共服務部部長Azar提及在過去四年中努力倡議台灣成為WHA觀察員（observer）的努力，而外交部（The Ministry of Foreign Affairs）也說明會議中並無商議建立WHO替代方案之相關事宜。
assembly雖然有大會的意思，但這個字義也成了多益測驗中考生最容易失分的其中一環。assembly來自assemble，由於有聚合的意思，所以給了assembly大會的意思。但另一個非常重要的意思就是組裝，延伸而成assembly line，也就是工廠中常見的「組裝線」，對工廠製造情境較不熟悉的考生看到assembly就認定為「大會」，容易因此而失分。
Robots might prove to be viable options for factory assembly lines during and after the COVID-19 crisis.
（於新冠危機發生之際與之後，機器人或為工廠組裝線的可行方案。）
【多益模擬試題】
Team Meeting #314
Meeting called by: G.E. H.S. Lee
Attendees: H.S., John, Elva, Alice, Sabrina, Joseph
Please read: Meeting Minutes #313
Please bring: Budget proposal for fiscal year 2021.
Minutes
Agenda item: please refer to the attachment Presenter: H.S. Lee
Discussion:
Budget adjustment due to drastic revenue drops caused by COVID-19
Conclusion:
All departments will lower at least 25% of current budget adjustments. The tentative version will be determined in meeting #315.
|
Action items
|
Person responsible
|
Deadline
|
Complete the meeting minutes and have all department heads sign it for confirmation.
|
Alice
|
2020/08/11
|
Gather budget adjustments from all department heads before meeting #315.
|
John
|
2020/08/14
|
Book the venue for the next meeting.
|
Joseph
|
2020/08/18
1.Meeting #314 is unlikely to happen on
(A) 8/9 (B) 8/10 (C) 8/11 (D) 8/12
2.What can we infer from the passage?
(A) The company has made a lot more money.
(B) The budget has been determined in meeting #314.
(C) Some departments might cut 20% of budget in the next meeting.
(D) John will gather information from all department heads after the meeting.
解析：
- 正解為(D)。因為會議紀錄中的三個待辦事項日期顯示了會議是在8/11之後舉辦，8/11的項目有可能同天舉辦、同天發會議紀錄確認，所以8/11的答案是有可能的。
- 正解為(D)。(A)錯誤，因討論項目為因為COVID-19而需要進行的預算調整。(B)錯誤，結論顯示需於會議#315決定。(C)錯誤，因預算調整區間至少為25%。(D)正確，因代辦項目中顯示John需要從各部門主管中收取預算調整。
文／李海碩
延伸閱讀