我吃「方便素」英文怎麼說？

道地英文怎麼講？在對話中加一點slang(俚語)，表現你的不拘小節，成功拉近彼此距離。近年來興起各種飲食方式，連吃素也變得多樣化。有時我們會聽到的「方便素」，該怎麼說呢？請看本月接地氣英文。

單字念三次：弗萊瑟泰瑞恩 /ˌfleks.əˈter.i.ən/

Flexitarian

定義： 生活中主要吃素，但並未遵守嚴格規範，偶爾吃肉也沒關係，比較常聽到的中文說法是「方便素」，也可說是「彈性素食主義者」。另外，像是「海鮮素」，或是僅不吃紅肉等規定較寬鬆的茹素者，也可以稱為flexitarian。

來源： flexitarian這個字最早在1998年出現，字源由flexible(有彈性的)+vegetarian(素食者)組成，指平時以吃蔬食為主，但有時會吃肉或海鮮的素食者。

例句：

(1) David is a flexitarian. He doesn’t eat meat every day.

(2) Various studies point to the health benefits of being a flexitarian or vegan diet, while some research has linked red meat to heart disease and cancer.

使用指南：

Tim: Are you having a sandwich with bacon? I thought you are a vegan.

Tim: 你在吃培根三明治嗎？我以為你吃純素。

Jolie: I’m a flexitarian. I eat what feels right to me at the time.

Jolie: 我吃方便素，當下能吃什麼我就吃。

