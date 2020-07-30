Dear Summer不要再炫耀了 我們都知道你很性感
親愛的夏天，謝謝你帶來的陽光和溫暖，真的不是你不夠好，但最近我們都要熱到蒸發了，麻煩你轉告冬天，跟他說我們都很想念他。
Dear summer, stop showing off. We get it. You’re hot.
親愛的夏天，不要再炫耀了。我們都知道你很性感。
I don’t want to say it’s hot in my room, but two hobbits just came around and threw a ring in it.
不是我要說我的房間很熱，但剛剛有兩個哈比人丟了一只戒指進來。
I’m not sure if I’m still wet from the shower or if I’m already sweating.
我不太確定自己是剛洗完澡還沒擦乾身體，還是我已經在流汗。
I’m pretty sure the heat index today is somewhere between OMG and WTH.
我很確定今天的體感溫度大概落在「我的天」和「這到底是什麼鬼」之間。
Santa just called. He said he wanted his weather back.
聖誕老人剛剛打來，說他想要他的天氣回來。
Please don’t ruin the nice weather by suggesting that we go outdoors.
請不要提議我們該出門走走，這會毀了今天的好天氣。
