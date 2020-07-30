Dear Summer不要再炫耀了 我們都知道你很性感

Dear summer, stop showing off. We get it. You’re hot. 親愛的夏天，不要再炫耀了。我們都知道你很性感。

I don’t want to say it’s hot in my room, but two hobbits just came around and threw a ring in it.

不是我要說我的房間很熱，但剛剛有兩個哈比人丟了一只戒指進來。