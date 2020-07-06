耳朵商機 聲音就是新金流

耳朵是下一個金礦嗎？現代人獲取新知、娛樂的管道從Youtube、Netflix等線上平台轉為podcast，只要戴上耳機，隨時都能收聽。Spotify更在今年重金挖角知名主持人Joe Rogan，製作獨家節目，看好未來市場、積極佈局，podcast將成為下個意見領袖產生器。

什麼是podcast？

podcast=iPod＋Broadcast，定義為a radio program that is stored in a digital form that you can download from the internet and play on a computer or on an MP3 player，簡單來說就是數位版廣播節目，但形式更多元，也多了隨選隨聽、可下載留存等便利性。

根據美國互動廣告協會（IAB）在2019年中針對美國podcast市場的調查顯示，podcast的廣告收入估計可在2021年達到10億美元。

新冠疫情也擋不住的成長率

Stitcher app針對過去10年間的in-app data以及podcast頻道內容、聽眾分布做出整理分析。首先，如果以兩個字總結過去10年的podcast內容，那就是：explosive growth（爆炸性成長）。Stitcher執行長Erik Diehn指出，”The data we found reinforce our belief that the unique, intimate appeal of podcasting makes its fans the most loyal and passionate of any medium.”

圖／英語島

Stitcher統計重點

＊新冠肺炎疫情期間，podcast的成長率並未下降，在Stitcher app上發布的podcast從2010開始成長了129,000%

＊18–34歲的聽眾佔最多數，但35–55歲聽眾的收聽時數較長

＊疫情期間，週間通勤時段收聽率降低，但從四月下半開始收聽模式緩緩恢復

文／馬婉娟

本圖、文經《英語島雜誌》授權刊登，訂閱英語島雜誌

