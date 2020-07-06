耳朵商機 聲音就是新金流
耳朵是下一個金礦嗎？現代人獲取新知、娛樂的管道從Youtube、Netflix等線上平台轉為podcast，只要戴上耳機，隨時都能收聽。Spotify更在今年重金挖角知名主持人Joe Rogan，製作獨家節目，看好未來市場、積極佈局，podcast將成為下個意見領袖產生器。
什麼是podcast？
podcast=iPod＋Broadcast，定義為a radio program that is stored in a digital form that you can download from the internet and play on a computer or on an MP3 player，簡單來說就是數位版廣播節目，但形式更多元，也多了隨選隨聽、可下載留存等便利性。
根據美國互動廣告協會（IAB）在2019年中針對美國podcast市場的調查顯示，podcast的廣告收入估計可在2021年達到10億美元。
新冠疫情也擋不住的成長率
Stitcher app針對過去10年間的in-app data以及podcast頻道內容、聽眾分布做出整理分析。首先，如果以兩個字總結過去10年的podcast內容，那就是：explosive growth（爆炸性成長）。Stitcher執行長Erik Diehn指出，”The data we found reinforce our belief that the unique, intimate appeal of podcasting makes its fans the most loyal and passionate of any medium.”
Stitcher統計重點
＊新冠肺炎疫情期間，podcast的成長率並未下降，在Stitcher app上發布的podcast從2010開始成長了129,000%
＊18–34歲的聽眾佔最多數，但35–55歲聽眾的收聽時數較長
＊疫情期間，週間通勤時段收聽率降低，但從四月下半開始收聽模式緩緩恢復
文／馬婉娟
