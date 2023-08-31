被 highlight、來 align 進度…工程師最常犯的英語錯誤

今天來看看科技廠裡常聽見的一些英語口誤。有些英文字眼經常夾雜在我們的中文口語中，好比「我今天被老闆 highlight 了」，「我們來 align 一下進度」，「等等要做一個 demo」，因為太習慣這些字眼，會順口帶入英語句子，這樣直譯老外未必懂得。來看看以訛傳訛的句子有哪些。

1. 我又被老闆highlight了。

（Ｘ）I was highlighted by my boss in the meeting.

（Ｏ）I was picked on by my boss in the meeting.

被老闆highlight在科技廠流傳得很廣，這句話不能直譯。被老闆點名、盯上，在會議裡特別找你麻煩，用 pick on，像挑來挑去選中你一樣。

Highlight 指「強調、突顯」，當動詞用法：

• Your resume should highlight your skills and achievements. 你的履歷表要強調你的技能和成就。

也有名詞用法，就是「精彩的亮點」：

• I don’t want to watch the game now. I’ll just wait till the highlights come on later tonight.

我現在不想看比賽，晚上再看精彩節錄就好了。

2. 我們來align進度吧。

（Ｘ）Let’s align the progress.

（Ｏ）Let’s go over the timeline.

Align 也是工程師的愛用字。它原來的意思是「對齊」，引申為「讓彼此對事情的看法一致」。例如：

• The Finance Department has aligned with HR department in terms of headcounts.

對於人員配置的安排，財務部門已經和HR部門達成共識了。

講 align the progress，老外聽不太懂。直接用 go over the timeline，比較自然。

3. 我會寄給你excel表。

（Ｘ）I will mail you the excel.

（Ｏ）I will mail you the spreadsheet.

Excel 是軟體的名稱，電子表格英文正確的說法是 spreadsheet。就像簡報檔，我們習慣用 ppt，但老外常用的是 slide，講 ppt 他們要想一下才轉得過來。

4. 我來做一場產品demo。

（Ｘ）I’ll do product demo.

（Ｏ）I’ll give a product demo/demonstration.

Demo 的意思是「示範」，「以實例來說明」，是 demonstration 的簡寫，搭配動詞用 give，就像 give a speech/give a presentation 一樣。

5. 我的工作loading很大。

（Ｘ）My loading is very heavy.

（Ｏ）I always face heavy workloads.

工程師一般工作量都很大，這句話出場頻率很高。工作量是 workload，可數名詞。

6. 請把我加入你的聯絡窗口。

（Ｘ）Please add me as your contact window.

（Ｏ）Please add me as your contact.

用 contact window 指聯絡窗口在台灣很流行，但外國人較常說 contact 或 contact person。

本圖、文經《英語島雜誌》授權刊登，追蹤Instagram。

世界公民文化中心：商業英文學得又快又準。