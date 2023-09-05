客戶希望你能夠 deliver the goods，不是要你親自送貨

Deliver the goods，字面意思是「送貨」。但這是一個慣用語，指「說到做到、完成承諾的任務」。圖／freepik
Deliver the goods，字面意思是「送貨」。但這是一個慣用語，指「說到做到、完成承諾的任務」。圖／freepik

正值旺季大促銷，Jenny在百貨業，公司非常忙碌。外籍老闆問她：

Do you really think our team can deliver the goods?

她覺得老闆很怪，為什麼問送貨的問題？難不成大家要自己送貨嗎？別搞錯了，deliver the goods 不是親自送貨。

老闆真正關心的是，團隊是不是能夠不負眾望，達成目標。今天來看看 deliver 這個字的用法。

1. Deliver the goods
（Ｘ）親自送貨
（Ｏ）說到做到、履行諾言、達到要求

Deliver 大家最熟悉的意思是「遞送」，它其實也有「承諾、兌現」的意思。例如：

• I am certain that he will deliver on his promise. 我確信他會履行諾言。

Deliver the goods，字面意思是「送貨」。但這是一個慣用語，指「說到做到、完成承諾的任務」。是職場中非常管用的一個片語。

例如，團隊訂定一個目標數字，達成了這個原先承諾的目標，就是 deliver the goods，說了就做到，比 achieve goal 還多了一層「承諾」的含意。

• It’s a very tough assignment, but he thinks he can deliver. 這是一項很棘手的任務，但是他認為他可以完成。

• He talks big, but can he deliver the goods? 他誇下海口，可是他能說到做到嗎？

Deliver the goods 這個片語，有時也會說成 “come up with the goods”，意思一樣。

• What they promise sounds impressive enough – let’s see if they come up with the goods.
他們的承諾聽起來很鄭重——我們來看看他們是否會履行。

2. Pay on delivery
（Ｘ）運費
（Ｏ）貨到付款

近來風行的外賣服務，英文叫 Food delivery。叫外賣，預先付款，英文用 pay up front。Up front 是預先的意思，副詞用法。

• Do I need to pay up front? 我要預付款項嗎？

• The seller wants me to pay up front or he will not send the parcel. 賣家要我先付款，否則他就不發貨。

貨到付款，英文叫做 Pay on delivery 或 pay upon delivery，這不是指運費，是指送達了再付，delivery 是指送達。

3. Send 和 deliver 差別在哪？

Send 和 deliver 在中文裡都是「送」，常有學生問，它們的差別到底在哪？用一張圖來解釋最容易懂：

Send 和 deliver 在運送過程，一個是起點，一個是終點。

Send 是指「送出」，在運送的過程中，是「開始」的一個動作；

Deliver 是指「送到」，在運送的過程中，是「結束」的一個動作。

Sent 是送出了，delivered 是送到了。

來看一例，當我們說，要寄個包裹給人，我們會用 sent：

• I sent him a parcel. 我寄了一個包裹給他。

包裹送到了，我們會用 delivered。

• The mailman delivered the parcel promptly. 那個郵差準時地把包裹送到了。

本圖、文經《英語島雜誌》授權刊登，追蹤Instagram
世界公民文化中心：商業英文學得又快又準

延伸閱讀

教授不點名》臺灣人文領域學者跨域跨語言國際化—【閩南-西班牙手稿文獻】研究團隊獲西班牙王室頒發首獎

Get a kick 不是被踢一腳；Kick in 也不是進球

被 highlight、來 align 進度…工程師最常犯的英語錯誤

Saving grace 不是救命之恩；Grace period 不是優雅時期

教授不點名》美索不達米亞與河馬的共通點：「河」的詞根 —希臘構詞中的海、河、島、石

歡迎訂閱追蹤 Instagram 樂讀電子報
英語島

一口入魂。 這個雜誌很有趣，我們也不特別教英文，但你讀了英文自然就變好。我們有「世界旅行家」、有「線上圖書館」、有「英語島教學實驗室」、有「Debug」…… 知識的滲透是不可思議、恍然大悟，會讓英文走入靈魂。英語入魂，像傳說中的拉麵口味，吸一口，一口入魂。