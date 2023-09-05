客戶希望你能夠 deliver the goods，不是要你親自送貨

正值旺季大促銷，Jenny在百貨業，公司非常忙碌。外籍老闆問她：

Do you really think our team can deliver the goods?

她覺得老闆很怪，為什麼問送貨的問題？難不成大家要自己送貨嗎？別搞錯了，deliver the goods 不是親自送貨。

老闆真正關心的是，團隊是不是能夠不負眾望，達成目標。今天來看看 deliver 這個字的用法。

1. Deliver the goods

（Ｘ）親自送貨

（Ｏ）說到做到、履行諾言、達到要求

Deliver 大家最熟悉的意思是「遞送」，它其實也有「承諾、兌現」的意思。例如：

• I am certain that he will deliver on his promise. 我確信他會履行諾言。

Deliver the goods，字面意思是「送貨」。但這是一個慣用語，指「說到做到、完成承諾的任務」。是職場中非常管用的一個片語。

例如，團隊訂定一個目標數字，達成了這個原先承諾的目標，就是 deliver the goods，說了就做到，比 achieve goal 還多了一層「承諾」的含意。

• It’s a very tough assignment, but he thinks he can deliver. 這是一項很棘手的任務，但是他認為他可以完成。

• He talks big, but can he deliver the goods? 他誇下海口，可是他能說到做到嗎？

Deliver the goods 這個片語，有時也會說成 “come up with the goods”，意思一樣。

• What they promise sounds impressive enough – let’s see if they come up with the goods.

他們的承諾聽起來很鄭重——我們來看看他們是否會履行。

2. Pay on delivery

（Ｘ）運費

（Ｏ）貨到付款

近來風行的外賣服務，英文叫 Food delivery。叫外賣，預先付款，英文用 pay up front。Up front 是預先的意思，副詞用法。

• Do I need to pay up front? 我要預付款項嗎？

• The seller wants me to pay up front or he will not send the parcel. 賣家要我先付款，否則他就不發貨。

貨到付款，英文叫做 Pay on delivery 或 pay upon delivery，這不是指運費，是指送達了再付，delivery 是指送達。

3. Send 和 deliver 差別在哪？

Send 和 deliver 在中文裡都是「送」，常有學生問，它們的差別到底在哪？用一張圖來解釋最容易懂：

Send 和 deliver 在運送過程，一個是起點，一個是終點。

Send 是指「送出」，在運送的過程中，是「開始」的一個動作；

Deliver 是指「送到」，在運送的過程中，是「結束」的一個動作。

Sent 是送出了，delivered 是送到了。

來看一例，當我們說，要寄個包裹給人，我們會用 sent：

• I sent him a parcel. 我寄了一個包裹給他。

包裹送到了，我們會用 delivered。

• The mailman delivered the parcel promptly. 那個郵差準時地把包裹送到了。

本圖、文經《英語島雜誌》授權刊登，追蹤Instagram。

世界公民文化中心：商業英文學得又快又準。