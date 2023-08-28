Saving grace 不是救命之恩；Grace period 不是優雅時期

May 要給客戶的報告，無法如期完成，很擔心；他問外籍老闆，可不可以延緩幾天。老闆回說：

We got a few days’ grace to finish the report.

Grace? 難道要請公司的 Grace 出面來寫報告？May 覺得很疑惑。這裡的 grace 跟 Grace 這個人完全無關。

來看看grace，如果只會用「優雅、恩典」，很難完全理解這個字。

1. Grace period

（Ｘ）優雅的時期

（Ｏ）寛限期

Grace 常見的像 Amazing grace，中文是「奇異恩典」，Grace 是「恩典、慈悲」，還有大家也熟悉它「優雅」的意思。例如：

• Jessica has natural grace and elegance. Jessica 舉止自然優雅。

Grace 也有「通情達理」的意思。Grace Period 的 grace 就是取這個意思，period 是期限，合在一起Grace period 是指「寬限期」。

繳帳單時，單據上有個應繳日期，通常會給幾天寬限期，晚個幾天也還可以，這就叫 grace period。來看例句：

• You have a ten-day grace period in which to pay your insurance premium. 你有十天的寬限期支付保險費。

Grace period 也可以直接用 grace，直接把期限加在前面，a day’s/a week’s/a month’s grace (一天/一周/一個月的寬限期)，例如:

• My landlord gave me a month’s grace. 房東給了我一個月的寬限。

所以老闆說：We got a few days’ grace to finish the report.

不是要找 Grace 來寫報告，而是說還有幾天的寬限期。

2. Have no airs and graces

（Ｘ）沒有優雅的氣氛

（Ｏ）沒有架子／不裝腔作勢

Air 本意指「空氣」，是不可數，當可數名詞時，是「神態、氣勢」，經常用來指「高傲的樣子」，例如：

• He came into the room with an air of importance. 他帶自以為是的神情走進室內。

Grace 本意是「魅力、優雅」，但 air 結合在一起，airs and graces，形容「為了引人注意，說話或舉止非常做作」。

如果是 have no airs and graces，是指「沒架子、不裝腔作勢」。

• I can’t stand his airs and graces. 我不能容忍他裝腔作勢的模樣。

• I like my boss. He has no airs and graces. 我喜歡我老闆，他沒有架子。

3. With good/bad grace

（Ｘ）很優雅／不優雅

（Ｏ）有風度／沒風度

Grace 除了優雅之外，也可以指「體面、風度」。也算常見的用法。

• They accepted their defeat with good grace. 他們很有風度地認輸了。

• With typical bad grace, they refused to come to the party. 一如往常的沒風度，他們拒絕參加宴會。

4. One saving grace

（Ｘ）救命之恩

（Ｏ）可取之處

Saving grace 不是救命之恩，而是指「可取之處」，這裡有一點語氣，大家體會一下。就好比說，一個人什麼都不好，但總算有個補償的優點，就可以說：

• She can be difficult at times. Her saving grace is her sense of humor. 她很難搞，但總算也有個可取之處，就是幽默。

再來看一個例句：

• It’s expensive, but the machine’s saving grace is its ease of operation. 這機器很貴，但可取之處就是操作很容易。

