人格分裂症英文怎麼說？一起學習心理疾病英文！

Bob 在和 Sofia 講他最近生活遇到的困擾……

Bob: Sometimes I “woke up” without knowing what I’ve been doing in the past few hours, it’s like there’s a blank between my memories, which is quite confusing and troublesome. Bob：我有時候會突然「醒來」不知道過去幾小時自己做了什麼，就好像我的記憶之間有空白，讓我覺得很困擾。 Sofia: That sounds weird. Have you been taking any alcohol? Sofia：聽起來很奇怪。你有喝酒嗎？ Bob: No. Bob：沒有。 Sofia: How about your family? Have you asked them about this? Sofia：你的家人呢？你有沒有跟他們問過這件事？ Bob: Once they told me that they saw me sitting in my room for hours not doing anything, but I have no memory of it. Bob：有一次他們跟我說，看到我呆坐在房裡幾小時、什麼事也不做，但我沒印象。 Sofia: Wow, this sounds like a story I’ve heard… about a person who has DID . Sofia：哇，聽起來好像一個我聽過的故事……在講一個有人格分裂症的人。 Bob: DID!? Do you think it’s possible that I have it? Bob：人格分裂症！？你覺得我有沒有可能有？ Sofia: I’m not sure. I suggest that… since this symptom has influenced your daily life, you should go see a psychological consultant first. Sofia：我不確定，我建議你……因為這個症狀已經影響到你的日常生活了，你應該先去問問心理諮商師。

透過以上對話，讓我們來延伸學習幾個與心理疾病有關的英文單字：

DID 為 dissociative identity disorder 的縮寫，意思是「人格分裂症」，其中 dissociative 指的是一種醫學症狀，指的是「和現實脫離」。知名作家丹尼爾．凱斯筆下的知名著作《24 個比利》（The Minds of Billy Milligan）即是一本在講述一名罹患此症狀的病人的傳記小說。

Symptom 的中文為「症狀」，show symptom of… 意思是「出現……的症狀」，如 show symptom of fever and coughing「出現發燒及咳嗽症狀」。

The doctor asked the patient if he had any symptom of rash. 醫生問病患有沒有出現起疹子的症狀。

Psychological 為形容詞，意思是「心理的」(其名詞形態為 psychology「心理學」)，consultant 則是名詞，意思是「諮商師；顧問」。

There are psychological consultants in schools to help students deal with any issues concerning interpersonal or romantic relationship. 學校有心理諮商師幫助學生處理和人際關係或是情感相關的議題。

讓我們繼續將兩人的對話看下去…

Bob: But how would I know if I should ask for a psychological consultant or a psychiatrist?

Bob：但我怎麼知道我應該找心理諮商師還是心理醫師？

Sofia: I think you should have a counseling first, then the consultant will tell you what to do next.

Sofia：我覺得你應該先諮商，然後諮商師就會告訴你接下來該怎麼做。

Bob: Right…

Bob：好……

Sofia: If there’s any need of having medical treatment, the consultant will let you know.

Sofia：如果有需要接受藥物治療，諮商師會讓你知道。

Bob: Okay, I’ll look for it. I hope it’s just because of the pressure.

Bob：好吧，我會去找找。我希望只是因為壓力引起的。

Sofia: If that’s the case, having a counseling with definitely help you! Don’t worry, Bob, no matter what happens you’ll always have me as your friend to support you.

Sofia：如果真是這樣，諮商肯定能幫助到你！別擔心，Bob，無論如何我都會在你身邊支援你。