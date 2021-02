英特爾新CEO 要用科技來改變世界

【讀原文學英語】

But after I came and interviewed with Intel, they made me a job offer.

And the thing that convinced me to go to Intel more than anything else as a technician, I wanted to be the engineer on the other side of the table, telling the tech what to do.



That was my whole career ambition summed up the one thing,I want to sit on that side of the table.



And they had a tuition reimbursement program.So as long as I was working 30 hours a week or more and getting passing grades, they would pay for all my school. So I got my bachelor’s at Santa Clara, did my master’s at Stanford, and was working on my Ph.D.