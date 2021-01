美國科技巨頭壟斷無解？看看歐洲怎麼做

【看原文學英語】



Margrethe Vestager:

Right now, we probably have 27 different rules, instead of having one European legislation. Since it can’t be of any difference, I think I prefer to have one set of rules now.

記者問:Would you break up the giant?

Margrethe Vestager:I am somewhat reluctant to the idea. First, we will spend a decade in the courtroom, and second, we don’t know what the outcome would be. And it’s more of a US debate.

What would be a proper European approach would be to say, you are more than welcome to be successful. But the thing is, with success, comes responsibility, and part of that is, for instance, that you don’t promote yourself when your services (are) in competition with other services,”

“The point is not so much the size” of companies but to ensure fair competition in the EU’s market.