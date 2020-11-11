「保密協定」的英文是？英文合約用語與注意事項

不論是買房、買保險、買車，談到商業行為，必不可少的就是簽合約，而合約裡通常一會要求雙方對其內容保密，一起來用英文聊聊合約相關的用語吧！

Audrey 是一名作家，她的小說投稿最近終於被出版社接受了，於是她來到出版社和編輯洽談合約。看看她合約內容前，先來學習以下詞彙吧！

Table of Contents

contract (n.) 合約

non-disclosure agreement (n.) 保密協定

party (n.) 當事人

interest (n.) 利益

additional term (n.) 附加條件

legally binding (adj.) 具有法律效力的

contract (n.) 合約

contract 為名詞，泛指「合約，契約」，如過是要說「與……簽合約」，則可以用 sign a contract with…。

The employee signed a one-year contract with his employer.

僱員與他的僱主簽訂了一年的合約。

non-disclosure agreement (n.) 保密協定

disclosure 意指「揭露，揭發」，non-disclosure agreement 照字面上來看是「不可揭露的協議」，也就是所謂的「保密協定」，簽署人同意不可將其中涉及的特定資訊透漏給非簽約人知曉。

A non-disclosure agreement prohibits the signing parties from sharing confidential information.

保密協定禁止簽署方公開分享保密資訊。

party (n.) 當事人

這裡的 party 可不是「派對」的意思，而是指合約上的「立約人」，而接下來文中出現的 both parties 就是在說「雙方當事人」。

Both parties agreed to the terms and signed the contract.

雙方當事人同意條款並簽署合約。

來到出版社簽約現場……

Editor: Audrey, congratulations!

編輯：Audrey，恭喜你！



Audrey: Thank you so much! I can’t believe I found someone to publish my debut novel. I’m so excited!

Audrey：感激不盡！真不敢相信我找到人出版我的小說處女作，我真是太興奮了！



Editor: I’m glad to hear that. Now, the purpose of this meeting today is to sign a contract.

編輯：很高興聽你這麼說。我們今天見面的目的是為了簽合約。



Audrey: I understand.

Audrey：了解。



Editor: It’s the We Goody Publishing House policy to have all of our authors sign a non-disclosure agreement. Is that alright? Its nothing personal.

編輯：我們古迪出版社的政策是要所有作者簽訂保密協議，請問是否可以呢？這與你個人無關。



Audrey: No, not at all. I mean, it protects both parties.

Audrey：不，完全不會。我的意思是，它能保護雙方。



Editor: Lovely. Okay, so here’s the contract. Let me just go over it quickly with you …

編輯：太好了。好，合約在這裡，讓我來快速地替你說明……

終於開始簽合約了！先記住以下三組詞彙，再繼續看下去吧！

interest (n.) 利益

合約中若看到 interest，指的並不是大家熟悉的「興趣」，而是指雙方的「利益」，等同於 benefit。

You should consult a lawyer to make sure the contract has your best interests at heart.

你應該要諮詢律師，確保合約保障到你所有的利益。

additional term (n.) 附加條件

additional 為形容詞「額外的，附加的」，term 的意思則是「條款；條件」，additional term 指的即是「附加條件；附加條款」，一般為複數形。與之相對的是 original term（原條款）。

I only noticed the additional terms after I signed the contract.

我合約簽了之後才發現附加條款。

legally binding (adj.) 具有法律效力的

legally 為副詞，表示「法律上地」，binding 則是形容詞「有約束力的」，legally binding 即是「在法律上有約束力的」，也就是「具有法律效力」。

The terms won’t be legally binding unless you sign the contract.

在你簽名前，這些條款不具法律效力。

簽約前，Audrey 也想到了一些想問編輯的問題。

Audrey: I see that you’ve written down all the details concerning copyright.

Audrey：我看你已經寫下所有關於版權的細節了。



Editor: That’s right; we will look after both parties’ interests.

編輯：沒錯，我們會照顧到雙方的利益。



Audrey: Are there any additional terms? Such as the copyright of sequels.

Audrey：有任何附加條件嗎？例如任何續集的版權。



Editor: No. A sequel, if any, will be covered by an individual contract.

編輯：沒有，若有任何續集，都會由獨立合約約束。



Audrey: Great. In that case, I don’t have any further concerns.

Audrey：好極了。這樣的話，我沒有其它疑慮了。



Editor: I’m pleased to hear that. Please sign here, and the contract will become legally binding.

編輯：聽你這麼說太好了！請在這裡簽名，然後合約就會具法律效力。

記住喔！簽合約前，一定要和 Audrey 一樣仔細審閱內容、多問問題、保護自己的權利，以免後續發生法律糾紛！

學英文好花錢？推薦五個免費學英文的線上資源！

※本圖文由《VoiceTube看影片學英語》授權刊載，未經同意禁止轉載。

延伸閱讀



「核准」的英文怎麼說？主管必備英文用語

5 個常用英文書信回覆短語

5個超實用辦公室英文例句大公開！