「核准」的英文怎麼說？主管必備英文用語

核准的英文怎麼說？

分配工作的英文又是什麼？

職場必備英語看過來！

Jackson 是一間新創公司的主管，每週一會固定和助理 Norman 確認自己的待辦事項。記好以下三組詞彙，才能跟上兩人的對話！

approval (n.) 核准

review (v.) 審核

performance evaluation (n.) 績效考察

conference (n.) 研討會

report for duty (v.) 報到

assign (v.) 分派

approval (n.) 核准

Approval 是名詞，意思是「核准，批准；同意」。它的動詞形態為 approve，同樣用來表示「核准；同意」，其常見用法有：approve sth.（核准……；接受……），如 approve the project（核准專案），另一個則是 approve of sth.（同意……，贊同……），如 approve of the legislation（贊同立法）。

The teachers gave us their approval to have a party at school.

= The teachers approved our party at school.

老師們准許我們在學校開派對。



I don’t approve of binge eating.

我不贊同暴飲暴食。



The supervisor approved Andy’s proposal.

主管核准了 Andy 的提案。

review (v.) 審核

Review 這個字由表示「再次；再度」的字首 re- 和 view（觀看；閱覽）組成，除了可用來指「複習」，也可以表示「審核；審查」。

I carefully reviewed the essay before sending it to my professor.

我仔細審查論文後才把它寄給我的教授。



I always review what we learned in class so I can remember everything.

我總會複習上課所學的東西，以確保我會記得所有的東西。

performance evaluation (n.) 績效考察

Performance 意指「表現」，在本篇對話中特指職場上的「工作表現，績效」，evaluation 則是「考核；評估；考察；」。Performance evaluation 也可以用 performance review（績效審查）一詞取代。

Performance evaluations in this company are conducted once a month.

這間公司的績效考察一個月舉辦一次。

一週又要開始了！Jackson 有哪些該做的事呢？

Jackson: What do I have to do this week?

Jackson：我這週有些什麼事要做？



Norman: Well, there’s a new project that needs your approval.

Norman：嗯，有個新專案需要您的核准。



Jackson: Is it from Andy and his team?

Jackson：是 Andy 那一組的嗎？



Norman: Yes.

Norman：是的。



Jackson: Very well; I’ll review it today.

Jackson：好的，我今天審核。



Norman: And a reminder that the performance evaluations are due this week.

Norman：還有這邊提醒您，績效考核必須在這週提交。



Jackson: I see. I’ll confirm with the other supervisors.

Jackson：了解，我會和其他主管確認。

除上面講的之外，還有更多事情等著 Jackson 處理呢！先來看看以下三個單字吧！

conference (n.) 研討會

Conference 意指「研討會；討論會」，比較常見的 meeting 則是泛指「會議」或是「聚會」。

The head office is holding a management conference; all supervisors and executives have to attend.

總公司要舉辦一場管理研討會，所有主管以及高層都必須參加。

We hold a team meeting once a week.

我們每週開一次小組會議。

report for duty (v.) 報到

Report 當動詞用時指的是「報到；報導；匯報」的意思，而片語 report for duty 則是「報到，工作上崗」的意思，其中 duty 表示「義務；責任」。這個片語一開始是軍隊用語，後來被延伸用於職場。在此補充，如果 report 後面加的是 to，則是「向……報告」的意思。

Andy reported for duty at 7 a.m. today.

Andy 今天早上 7 點報到了。



Andy and his peers all report to the department head, Jackson.

Andy 和他的同儕都是向部門主管 Jackson 報告。

assign (v.) 分派

Assign 為動詞，意思是「分派，指派；分配」，如 assign jobs（分配工作）。

Andy has been assigned a new project.

Andy 被指派了一項新專案。

Norman 翻了翻他的記事本，繼續向 Jackson 匯報……

Norman: There’s a conference on Wednesday.

Norman：週三有一場討論會。



Jackson: This Wednesday? I thought it was next week! I guess I can move things around. Anything else?

Jackson：這週三？我還以為是下週呢！我想我可以調整一下行程。還有其他的嗎？



Norman: Yes. The new interns will report for duty this afternoon.

Norman：有的。新實習生今天下午會報到。



Jackson: Right. OK, I will personally assign them their tasks. Speaking of that, who is in charge of supervising the interns?

Jackson：好的，我會親自分派他們的工作。說到這個，實習生是由誰負責管理的？



Norman: I think it’s Andy.

Norman：我想是 Andy。

