「核准」的英文怎麼說？主管必備英文用語
核准的英文怎麼說？
分配工作的英文又是什麼？
職場必備英語看過來！
Jackson 是一間新創公司的主管，每週一會固定和助理 Norman 確認自己的待辦事項。記好以下三組詞彙，才能跟上兩人的對話！
- approval (n.) 核准
- review (v.) 審核
- performance evaluation (n.) 績效考察
- conference (n.) 研討會
- report for duty (v.) 報到
- assign (v.) 分派
approval (n.) 核准
Approval 是名詞，意思是「核准，批准；同意」。它的動詞形態為 approve，同樣用來表示「核准；同意」，其常見用法有：approve sth.（核准……；接受……），如 approve the project（核准專案），另一個則是 approve of sth.（同意……，贊同……），如 approve of the legislation（贊同立法）。
The teachers gave us their approval to have a party at school.
= The teachers approved our party at school.
老師們准許我們在學校開派對。
I don’t approve of binge eating.
我不贊同暴飲暴食。
The supervisor approved Andy’s proposal.
主管核准了 Andy 的提案。
review (v.) 審核
Review 這個字由表示「再次；再度」的字首 re- 和 view（觀看；閱覽）組成，除了可用來指「複習」，也可以表示「審核；審查」。
I carefully reviewed the essay before sending it to my professor.
我仔細審查論文後才把它寄給我的教授。
I always review what we learned in class so I can remember everything.
我總會複習上課所學的東西，以確保我會記得所有的東西。
performance evaluation (n.) 績效考察
Performance 意指「表現」，在本篇對話中特指職場上的「工作表現，績效」，evaluation 則是「考核；評估；考察；」。Performance evaluation 也可以用 performance review（績效審查）一詞取代。
Performance evaluations in this company are conducted once a month.
這間公司的績效考察一個月舉辦一次。
一週又要開始了！Jackson 有哪些該做的事呢？
Jackson: What do I have to do this week?
Jackson：我這週有些什麼事要做？
Norman: Well, there’s a new project that needs your approval.
Norman：嗯，有個新專案需要您的核准。
Jackson: Is it from Andy and his team?
Jackson：是 Andy 那一組的嗎？
Norman: Yes.
Norman：是的。
Jackson: Very well; I’ll review it today.
Jackson：好的，我今天審核。
Norman: And a reminder that the performance evaluations are due this week.
Norman：還有這邊提醒您，績效考核必須在這週提交。
Jackson: I see. I’ll confirm with the other supervisors.
Jackson：了解，我會和其他主管確認。
除上面講的之外，還有更多事情等著 Jackson 處理呢！先來看看以下三個單字吧！
conference (n.) 研討會
Conference 意指「研討會；討論會」，比較常見的 meeting 則是泛指「會議」或是「聚會」。
The head office is holding a management conference; all supervisors and executives have to attend.
總公司要舉辦一場管理研討會，所有主管以及高層都必須參加。
We hold a team meeting once a week.
我們每週開一次小組會議。
report for duty (v.) 報到
Report 當動詞用時指的是「報到；報導；匯報」的意思，而片語 report for duty 則是「報到，工作上崗」的意思，其中 duty 表示「義務；責任」。這個片語一開始是軍隊用語，後來被延伸用於職場。在此補充，如果 report 後面加的是 to，則是「向……報告」的意思。
Andy reported for duty at 7 a.m. today.
Andy 今天早上 7 點報到了。
Andy and his peers all report to the department head, Jackson.
Andy 和他的同儕都是向部門主管 Jackson 報告。
assign (v.) 分派
Assign 為動詞，意思是「分派，指派；分配」，如 assign jobs（分配工作）。
Andy has been assigned a new project.
Andy 被指派了一項新專案。
Norman 翻了翻他的記事本，繼續向 Jackson 匯報……
Norman: There’s a conference on Wednesday.
Norman：週三有一場討論會。
Jackson: This Wednesday? I thought it was next week! I guess I can move things around. Anything else?
Jackson：這週三？我還以為是下週呢！我想我可以調整一下行程。還有其他的嗎？
Norman: Yes. The new interns will report for duty this afternoon.
Norman：有的。新實習生今天下午會報到。
Jackson: Right. OK, I will personally assign them their tasks. Speaking of that, who is in charge of supervising the interns?
Jackson：好的，我會親自分派他們的工作。說到這個，實習生是由誰負責管理的？
Norman: I think it’s Andy.
Norman：我想是 Andy。
