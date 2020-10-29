Jeff 商務英語》聽證會失策 谷歌CEO灰頭土臉？

《科技業反壟斷聽證會系列—谷歌篇》

「面對質問，你如何回答 」 ，絕對是展現領導力的一個關鍵時刻！前陣子美國反壟斷聽證會中，蘋果、谷歌、亞馬遜，與臉書執行長，以視訊會議的方式接受了美國國會議員接近六小時馬拉松式的訊問，堪稱史上最長的科技業聽證會。

聽證會系列文第四集(第一集蘋果、第二集亞馬遜、第三集Facebook)，這回我們站在商業溝通的立場，來看看谷歌CEO Sundar Pichai 對於國會壟斷指控的回答，提出三個觀察與反思，作為我們的借鏡 ：

第一個觀察：破題主軸選定值得再次考慮

如同其他三位科技業CEO，Pichai 一開始用自身故事出發，講到當初從印度來到美國讀研究所時，第一次可以隨心所欲的使用電腦，那種感動令他至今難忘。

也因為這樣的感動，進而啟發他著手打造谷歌知名的軟體Chrome Browser/ Chrome OS，讓更多人可以享受科技的便利。他把 「 資訊的連結」替換成 「機會的創造」 ，給予這次答辯一個不錯的制高點。

表面上來看，這個 “access to information” 等同於”access to opportunity “ 的觀點是不錯，既可帶到自己的生命故事、又可以講到Chrome 、Android 等具體產品，看似是個完美的起頭。然而從之後續聽證會上來自議員的指控來看，此論點並無法有效反擊。

【看原文學英語】



At its heart, the discussion about competition is a discussion about opportunity.



Expanding to opportunity through technology is personal to me. I didn’t have much access to the computer back in India, so you can imagine my amazement when I arrived in the US for graduate school and saw an entire lab of computers to use, whenever I want it.

第二個觀察：前後訊息不一致 inconsistency

國會抨擊谷歌主要的癥結點是：谷歌搜尋結果偏好自家服務（favoring Google’s own service)。

也就是說，谷歌雖然宣稱可以找到最正確、即時、相關的資訊，但在特定主題之下，你會優先看到的是 「 谷歌自家提供的資訊服務 」 ，從NBA 比賽分數到餐廳評論，基本上使用者不需要特地去NBA.com 也不用到Yelp 去找，也可以得到相對充份的資訊。

而當消費者搜尋看到的都是谷歌自家的網頁時，是否直接剝奪了其他網路服務呈現在世人面前的 「 機會 」 了嗎？

看看委員會主席Mr. Cicilline 的指控，Sundar Pichai 的回答完全坐實了這樣的指控，因為他說 「 是的，在某些領域我們確實看到激烈的競爭 」 ，等於間接承認谷歌視其他高流量網站為競爭者。

【看原文學英語】



“Really, Mr. Pichai, it’s Google’s business model that is the problem, our documents show that Google evolved from a turnstile to the rest of the web to a walled garden that increasingly keeps users within its sites. “



“One of Google’s memo observed that certain websites are getting too much traffic so Google decides to put an end to that.”



“Mr. Pichai, you’ve been at Google since 2004, were you involved in these discussions about the threat from vertical search?”



“Congressman, without knowing the specifics, I am not fully aware of the context, but definitely, when we look at vertical searches it validates the competition.”

第三個觀察：或許該直接面對Yes No Quesiton

聽證會進行到這邊就顯得有點進退失據了，接著，兩黨議員最關心的就是谷歌的龐大影響力是否左右大選結果。因此頻頻要求 Sundar Pichai 當場保證，絕對不會偏好敵對政黨，下架己方言論。

面對這種 Can you promise的問題，其實大可以用自己認同的內容來回答，但是Pichai 選擇先避答 ，在好幾回合的攻防後，最後才被逼說出yes ，感覺不夠俐落。

【看原文學英語】



“Mr. Pichai, can you assure Americans today you won’t tailor your features to help Joe Biden in the upcoming election”



Pichai: “uh.. We support the work that campaign do, I just want to make sure…”



Mr. Jordan : “I understand that ..that was not the question, can you today assure American you will not tailor your features in any way to help one candidate over the other.”



“Can you give us that assurance today?”



Pichai: “You have my commitment it is always true and we will continue to conduct ourselves in a neutral way.”

結語：

看完Sundar Pichai 的聽證會問答，有個感覺…可能是文化上的差異吧，Sundar Pichai 傾向於先講數字與事實，慢慢再說出想法，這樣的做法與西方人習慣先講結論，接著舉例，然後再用數字佐證的順序恰恰相反。

而Sundar Pichai 開場論述雖然動人，卻似乎無法抵擋來後續來自四面八方的炮火，也難怪連印度媒體都說 Sundar Pichai 被國會拷問到灰頭土臉。

透過這一系列聽證會文章，我們看到了當今科技領導人的不同答辯方法，哪一個說法力道比較強？ 又哪一種風格比較適合你，就留待讀者自己細細體會了。聽證會系列文章總共四篇，到今天告一段落，希望你喜歡。商業英文筆記咱們下一篇見！